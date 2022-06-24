Elvis Presley and Baz Luhrmann feel made for each other on some level. Yes, the Mississippi-born King of Rock ‘n Roll and the Australian filmmaker work in different eras of popular culture, and their personalities may differ, but there’s something about the sense of opulence in each of their personas, of sumptuousness, that makes them into a certain kind of match. It wasn’t surprising when Luhrmann, whose other films include “Moulin Rouge” and “The Great Gatsby,” announced “Elvis” as a dream project. It felt, at least for Luhrmann himself, like a natural progression.
The question, of course, was whether Luhrmann’s particular style could capture the many facets of Presley’s life, career, and ultimately tragic trajectory. Happily, while it’s not the most straightforward adaptation of The King’s life to ever come down the pike, Luhrmann’s “Elvis” largely succeeds in merging Presley’s life with the director’s kinetic, heavily stylized way of storytelling. The result is a musical epic that, while not comprehensive, stands as a stunning theatrical experience and tribute to one of the 20th century’s most memorable figures.
“Elvis” strikes a different chord from the very beginning by framing the narrative not through Presley (Austin Butler) himself, but through his longtime manager, Colonel Tom Parker (Tom Hanks, under lots of prosthetics but never without a twinkle in his eye), an ambitious carnival promoter who sees Presley perform and decides he must work with him. Through voiceover, we learn Parker’s attractions to Presley as he performs on the hayride circuit in Louisiana, and it’s clear right away that it’s a purely commercial attraction. Parker sees Presley’s effect on a crowd, not his talent, and that means he also sees dollar signs. Parker’s slick tongue ultimately unlocks Presley’s own ambitions, and the two team up for a decades-long partnership that will change the face of American popular culture, even if Presley ultimately gives his life in the process.
Though the narrative begins with Parker, and his unique voice is present throughout the film, Luhrmann’s narrative ultimately takes a slightly more dualistic approach, giving us Elvis’ own point-of-view for many of the major moments of his life and career so that we can see the pressures, clashes, and frustrations that shaped not just his relationship with Parker, but his relationship with his fans and his family. It’s a very intriguing structure to hang a film on, because it suggests that we’re seeing Parker’s recollection of the entire story while also giving Elvis some degree of agency over the whole of thing, as though his personality and talent was too big to be contained in one man’s memories. It also, of course, gives Luhrmann the chance to view Elvis through different prisms, creating a towering “superhero,” as Parker puts it, in some scenes, and a shy Southern boy who loves his mama and gospel music in others.
Luhrmann’s visual style reinforces this almost kaleidoscopic, constantly shifting view of who Elvis was and is, making “Elvis” the film into a swirling, glittering, often dizzying view of the singer’s impact on the wider world. The film is faithful to the details of the period, recreating everything from early TV appearances to the sets of the legendary 1960s "comeback special," but Luhrmann’s own thoroughly modern style creates a sense of contrast and, ultimately, timelessness. Elvis is not just too big to be contained in Tom Parker’s memory. He’s too big to be contained by time and space, reaching back and forth through history to reveal his influences and those he influenced. It’s a remarkable way of making a biopic, and while it sometimes feels a bit disjointed, Luhrmann’s knack for spectacle carries the film through with sweeping confidence.
Speaking of confidence, there’s Butler, who throws himself into Elvis with every ounce of energy he can muster. He has the voice, the mannerisms, the dance moves all down, but with all that legendary Memphis swagger also comes a certain sense of authenticity in the actor himself. He’s not doing an Elvis impression, nor is he trying to hide his own smoldering eyes and lanky frame too much behind the persona of Presley. It’s a star-making performance not just because he’s committed to being Elvis, but because he’s committed to being Austin Butler. Then there’s Hanks, who is reliably great as he dons prosthetics and Parker’s famously quirky accent to play a driven, often duplicitous man who’s hiding some demons of his own. Throw in a remarkable ensemble, and the experience of “Elvis” only grows.
There are certain elements of “Elvis” that don’t necessarily work. Sometimes the frenetic pace of the film makes it feel like it’s picking up themes and then dropping them just as quickly, and Luhrmann’s style might not always work or everyone. In the end, though, the sheer force of personality at work in this film is enough to make it live up to the hype. “Elvis” is, like the man himself, an experience of sensory overload that you won’t soon forget.
‘Elvis’ is in theaters June 24.
