Officers and members of Elks Lodge #1981 were joined by Chamber Ambassadors on Friday to celebrate the lodge joining the chamber family. The lodge was established in 1955. This nonprofit organization does a substantial amount of charity work in the community, and its members are very proud of their accomplishments. The Elks motto is “Elks Care and Elks Share”. Elks across Texas raised over $800k in funding for projects last year. This lodge raised $11k in 2021.
The lodge serves as a second home to many local veterans and other civic minded citizens. They promote fellowship, hosting many activities and fundraisers throughout the year. They provide scholarships, stock local food pantries, and participate in Huntsville’s annual Christmas parade. Last year they threw out over a thousand coloring books at the parade.
Nationally, Elks sponsor an American Essay contest that awards $250 to $1000 in scholarships to fifth, sixth and seventh grade students. In Texas, a large portion of their funds supports a free summer camp for underprivileged children located near Gonzales. The camp lasts for six to seven weeks each summer, and top priority goes to children in foster care and those with special needs.
They are in the process of purchasing an additional camp for veterans and active duty military members to reward those who have served our country with a place to relax and enjoy the camaraderie of their peers. Each member of the lodge has a role they fulfill and one or more projects that are close to their heart.
Former lodge President Christine Gomezpassed on her duties to Tim Kinkelaar after four years of service but still wears many hats. She serves as the Public Relations contact and District Deputy Auditor and also painted the mural on the building. Gomez heads up the Texas Stars Project. She removes embroidered stars from flags on their way to retirement as a way to further honor its service. Gomez then gives them out to veterans and active military officers. She has gifted more than 6000 stars since 2011.
“I live in Beaumont, but I chose to be a member of this lodge because of its level of commitment to community service,” said Trustee Terry Clay. Clay has been involved in Elks for almost 16 years and is a big supporter of the American Essay Contest.
Bar Manager Audra Rumfield provides the kind of hospitality you would expect to find at a neighborhood pub. She assists with setting up events when she isn’t taking care of regular customers.
Helen Holloway is the Secretary of lodge #1981 and former member of Elks Lodge #2019 in
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.