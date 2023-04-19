Residents with old TVs and monitors can safely disregard them this weekend.
The city of Huntsville will host its 15th annual electronics recycling event from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, April 22, at the Huntsville Recycling Center, 590 Interstate-45.
According to Assistant Public Works Director Kim Kembro, the purpose for Electronics Recycling is to divert recyclable electronics from the waste stream and avoid placing items in landfills which can be recycled and remanufactured into other products.
The city of Huntsville is partnering with Technocycle of Houston to provide citizens with a clean, environmentally friendly way of disposing of electronics.
Citizens will be able to recycle unwanted computer equipment, office and business equipment, consumer electronics and batteries. The computer equipment the recycling center can accept includes computer monitors, laptops and desktops, servers and racks, routers, telephone equipment, printers, mice and keyboards. Office equipment that will be accepted includes copiers, workgroup printers, toner cartridges, medical equipment and servers. Consumer electronics accepted include phones, game consoles, CDs, DVDs, cameras and video players, TVs, stereos and radios will also be accepted. The batteries the center can accept include UPS and battery backups, lead-acid, lithium-ion and household batteries.
Officials noted that the recycling center will not accept smoke alarms, appliances, air conditioners, vacuums, medical waste, radioactive materials, oil waste, paint cans, light bulbs, alkaline batteries, damaged electrical equipment, standing photocopiers and picture tube TVs.
Solid Waste was able to collect 3.89 tons of recyclable electronics in their last drive, which has been taking place since 2008.
All equipment will be either reused or recycled into commodities. No equipment is shipped or given away to another country.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.