Election Results

Voters in Walker County flocked to the polls on Tuesday for the 2019 Constitutional Amendment Election. The election featured 10 Texas Constitution amendment proposals, as well as multiple local elections.

Follow along with live updates on the races at www.itemonline.com/vote

Huntsville City Council - Ward 1 

0 of 16 Precinct Reporting

 
Daiquiri Beebe 133 
Joshua D. Baker 68 
Timothy Charles Owl Davis 53 
Huntsville City Council - Ward 3  
0 of 16 Precinct Reporting 
Blake Irving 78 
Mader R. Hedspetch 34 
Huntsville City Council - Ward 4  
0 of 16 Precinct Reporting 
Joe Rodriquez 312 
Emily Fuller70 
Jeff Lane 48 
Huntsville ISD Board of Trustees - Position 1 
0 of 16 Precinct Reporting  
Shannon Williams 676 
Tracy Lynch Stoudt 915 
Huntsville ISD Board of Trustees - Position 3 
0 of 16 Precinct Reporting  
J.T. Langley867 
Cathy Schweitzer768 

New Waverly — Mayor  
0 of 16 Precinct Reporting 
Nathaniel James24 
Jurrell Vance10 
New Waverly City Council  
0 of 16 Precinct Reporting 
Lisa Koonce22
Michael Lucas26 
Cynthia Vance10 
New Waverly ISD Board of Trustees — Position 7  
0 of 16  Precinct Reporting 
Terry Munoz52 
Leigh Anne Klawinsky79 
Walker County ESD 3 
0 of 16 Precinct Reporting 
Yes152 
No71 

 

STATEWIDE ELECTIONS

Proposition 1  
0 of 254 Counties Reporting  
Yes
No
Proposition 2 
0 of 254 Counties Reporting 
Yes
No

Proposition 3 
0 of 254 Counties Reporting 
Yes
No

Proposition 4 
0 of 254 Counties Reporting 
Yes
No
Proposition 5  
0 of 254 Counties Reporting 
Yes
No
Proposition 6 
0 of 254 Counties Reporting 
Yes
No
Proposition 7  
0 of 254 Counties Reporting 
Yes
No
Proposition 8 
0 of 254 Counties Reporting 
Yes
No
Proposition 9 
0 of 254 Counties  Reporting 
Yes
No
Proposition 10 
0 of 254 Counties Reporting 
Yes
No

Tags

Recommended for you