Election Results

16 of 16 Precinct Reporting

PRESIDENT - Republican

Donald J. Trump - 97.15%

Bill Weld - 0.51%

US Senator - Republican

John Cornyn - 74.24%

Dwayne Stovall - 15.02%

Mark Yancey - 6.78%

John Anthony Castro - 2.76%

Virgil Bierschwale - 1.21%

Rep US Representative, Dist. 8 — Republican

Kevin Brady - 85.36%

Kirk Osborn — 11.84%

Melissa Esparza-Mathis — 2.79%

Railroad Commission - Republican

Ryan Sitton - 39.18%

James "Jim" Wright - 60.82%

Rep Judge, Ct. of Criminal Appeals, Place 3

Bert Richardson - 62.95%

Gina Parker - 37.05%

President - Democrat

Bernie Sanders - 25.6%

Joseph R. Biden - 43.13%

Michael R. Bloomberg - 12.88%

Elizabeth Warren - 10.01%

Pete Buttigieg - 3.61%

US Senator - Democrat

Mary Hegar - 21.54%

Chris Bell - 17.18%

Royce West - 11.03%

Amanda K. Edwards 10.31%

US Representative, Dist. 8 — Democrat

Elizabeth Hernandez - 65.67%

Laura Jones - 34.33%

Railroad Commission — Democrat

Chrysta Castaneda - 30.57%

Kelly Stone - 26.3%

Roberto R. "Beto" Alonzo - 23.99%

Mark Watson 19.41%

Chief Justice, Supreme Court - Democrat

Amy Clark Meachum - 78.66%

Jerry Zimmerer - 21.34%

Justice, Supreme Court, Place 6

Kathy Cheng - 76.21%

Larry Praeger - 23.79%

Justice, Supreme Court, Place 7 

Staci Williams - 65.9%

Brandy Voss - 34.1%

Tags