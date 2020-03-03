Election Results

16 of 16 Precinct Reporting
PRESIDENT - Republican
Donald J. Trump - 97.15%
Bill Weld - 0.51%
US Senator - Republican
John Cornyn - 74.24%
Dwayne Stovall - 15.02%
Mark Yancey - 6.78%
John Anthony Castro - 2.76%
Virgil Bierschwale - 1.21%
Rep US Representative, Dist. 8 — Republican
Kevin Brady - 85.36%
Kirk Osborn — 11.84%
Melissa Esparza-Mathis — 2.79%
Railroad Commission - Republican
Ryan Sitton - 39.18%
James "Jim" Wright - 60.82%
Rep Judge, Ct. of Criminal Appeals, Place 3
Bert Richardson - 62.95%
Gina Parker - 37.05%
President - Democrat
Bernie Sanders - 25.6%
Joseph R. Biden - 43.13%
Michael R. Bloomberg - 12.88%
Elizabeth Warren - 10.01%
Pete Buttigieg - 3.61%
US Senator - Democrat
Mary Hegar - 21.54%
Chris Bell - 17.18%
Royce West - 11.03%
Amanda K. Edwards 10.31%
US Representative, Dist. 8 — Democrat
Elizabeth Hernandez - 65.67%
Laura Jones - 34.33%
Railroad Commission — Democrat
Chrysta Castaneda - 30.57%
Kelly Stone - 26.3%
Roberto R. "Beto" Alonzo - 23.99%
Mark Watson 19.41%
Chief Justice, Supreme Court - Democrat
Amy Clark Meachum - 78.66%
Jerry Zimmerer - 21.34%
Justice, Supreme Court, Place 6
Kathy Cheng - 76.21%
Larry Praeger - 23.79%
Justice, Supreme Court, Place 7
Staci Williams - 65.9%
Brandy Voss - 34.1%
