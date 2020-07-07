Elections coordinator Diana McRae told commissioners that her office is moving forward as though Walker County will be approved for county-wide polling places.
The move, which is still pending final approval with the state election commission, would allow voters to cast a ballot at any polling location within Walker County on election day. The move would also allow the county to shrink its polling sites from 16 to 11.
“It is very hard to social distance at some of the polling locations, so it is really important that we get this approval,” McRae said. “I anticipate approval, but we have still not received anything yet.
Early voting for the November 3 election will be held Oct. 19-30 at the Walker County Storm Shelter. Local entities have until August 17 to call for the election.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.