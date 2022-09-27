Over 100 volunteers and city employees joined forces last week to complete the second of seven new playgrounds being installed in Huntsville. Through funding by the Powell Foundation in partnership with KABOOM, Eastham-Thomason Park will be ready for children to play once again by Tuesday, Sept 27.
The recently removed equipment was in need of an upgrade, according to city staff, so the timing of the grant funding from outside the city coffers was a welcome surprise. Part of KABOOM’s program includes a design day where local children and parents are invited to weigh in on what they want to incorporate. There are now five new slides, multiple climbing features, free-standing spinners, and a hopscotch grid on the back sidewalk.
“It’s bigger and better than before and it couldn’t have been possible without our crew from the city staff and aquatic center and the team from KABOOM,” said Kristy Wheeler, Administrative/Recreation Coordinator of Parks and Leisure.
Completion of the project was celebrated with an official ribbon cutting ceremony that included comments of gratitude from KABOOM Project Lead Derrick Dixon, City Manager Aron Kulhavy, Director of Parks and Leisure Penny Joiner, and Nate Grigsby, Chairman of the Parks and Recreation Advisory Board.
Volunteers from Sam Houston State University (SHSU), Texas Department of Criminal Justice (TDCJ), and the local community worked together to complete the project in just four days with Dixon supervising the build. All 15 members of the Parks and Recreation crew took part in the efforts, along with two staff members from the aquatic center.
Macaela Moreno, a member of the Parks and Leisure crew, brought her children here to play when they were young. On Saturday, her daughter Savanna De La Fuente joined the volunteer efforts, along with her boyfriend David Alvarenga. Both are sophomores at SHSU this year.
“I think it’s great,” said Moreno, who helped tear down the old structure. “There’s a lot more space for the kids to play. We definitely miss the dinosaur, but this is a new chapter and a new beginning.”
For TDCJ Region I Sergeants Mike Tijerina and Britney Gray, this was their first time to bring a group of cadets from the Minnie R. Houston Training Academy to take part in a community volunteer effort. They brought 23 volunteers to help complete the final stages of building and spreading mulch on Saturday.
“We encouraged them to participate because we wanted to instill the importance of citizenship as future officers,” said Tijerina.
“Many of our volunteers today drove in from out of town to work on the project,” said Gray, who helps lead a new group through the academy every six weeks. Both Sergeants live in Huntsville and felt this was a great opportunity to give back to the community.
Wesley Taravella was one of six volunteers from the Army Reserve Officer’s Training Corps (ROTC) program at SHSU who worked on the project. His family joined him at the ribbon cutting ceremony to mark the occasion and said they were very proud. Joshua Cole, a local citizen, came out simply because he wanted to contribute to the community.
“It was a great week,” said Dixon, of KABOOM. “I really liked working with the city staff. I am grateful for having such a great team to partner with. I am looking forward to the next project at Emancipation Park in the spring.”
Dixon said his favorite part about working for this organization is meeting new people. He has worked for KABOOM for six years, and helped construct more than 70 projects across the U.S. His cohort Kathryn Lusk was on site for the last two days. She serves as the Senior Director of Programs for KABOOM and has been a part of planning the city wide project since last year.
The enterprise was originally begun by Michelle Spencer of the Boys and Girls Club roughly five years ago. Spencer submitted the original application with KABOOM and served as the liaison between their organization and the Powell Foundation. The result was a $1.5 million grant that will fund a total of seven new playgrounds in Huntsville in the next two years. Emancipation Park is slated for March of 2023, with all four Huntsville elementary schools to follow.
