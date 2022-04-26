Kijana Wiseman provided entertainment and shared her culture, history of the land and the legacy of her ancestors. The event was an opprtunity for celebrating Rosenwald School’s Centennial on the grounds where it stood from 1921 to 1962. Proceeds from this event benefitted the Samuel Walker Houston Museum and the improvement of the Kittrell-Wilson Cemetery.
Wiseman explained, “the Return to Our Roots festival was to celebrate and rededicate our extended family’s 100-year-old commitment to preserving the legacy of the two Julius Rosenwald Schools that once existed in Walker County. I came here a year ago to try to discover where the land was that I had inherited from my mother, Mary Helen Wilson Wiseman. I learned that the Rosenwald property was once a hub of community activity. I’m told that basketball games, foot and horse races, community gatherings, family reunions, Juneteenth and Fourth of July celebrations all occurred on these grounds”.
The central attraction of the day was a series of live performances from a widel mix of talent. Wiseman began her set with a song she wrote called Ebony Man. She then included the audience in her performance by teaching South African folk songs she learned in Liberia about women’s empowerment. With each step, Wiseman explained the origin and culture of these songs in a way that tied her personal journey to the land where the festival took place. The next performer, Reverend Gwenn Pierre, graced the crowd with a fiery delivery of “Keep It Kickin”, which could best be described as a repeat-after-me devotional on self-determination that evoked a very strong feeling of being directly blessed in a gospel church.
Next up was Michael Dutka, who came prepared with both electric and acoustic guitars. This nine-year-old child did a rendition of Pink Floyd’s Wish You Were Here that would have made David Gilmour and Roger Waters both very proud. Then La Juan Law and The Super Bad Band turned the audience tent into a dance party with hits from Al Green and James Brown. Attendees from all age ranges were moved to get on their feet or dance in their seats. The band wrapped up their set performing Purple Rain in quintessential Prince fashion, complete with an impressive electric guitar solo and the high-pitched ending that highlighted Law’s vocal range. The audience responded in appreciation with applause and shouts of praise.
Vendor booths included representatives from Citizens Climate Lobby, who were inquiring about the level of personal concern regarding the environment. Nicole Boston of Mrs. J's Jewelry sold lead and nickel-free jewelry from Paparazzi. Other vendors included American Flip Factory, representing their family-owned gymnastics facility on 11th Street, and Earth Day t-shirts sold by Doris Ellis Robinson of The Houston Sun. When asked what brought her all the way from Houston to attend this event, Robinson replied “This was an opportunity to focus on the needs of our Earth, and the seriousness of our need to care for it as we enjoy good entertainment and meet new friends.”
