Earth Day events set

Earth Day was made an official event on April 22, 1970 at the University of Michigan. Last year in Huntsville, two new events were added to the local calendar by cohorts from the SHSU Art and Social Practice Program and Kijana Wiseman of Rosenwald Acres. This year, even more art and music will be part of the mix, plus new opportunities for community participation and awareness about protecting our environment.
APRIL 15
Town Creek Community Cleanup
The community is encouraged to come help clean up the Town Creek Trail on Saturday morning from 10 a.m. to noon. Volunteers should wear closed toed shoes and gloves and bring a trash bag to help pick up debris. Meet at Eastham Thomason Park at 1500 7th St. For more info, visit https://www.artinearthday.com/patricks-lesson/cleanup-at-town-creek-trail.
Make Art for a Mural
A Socially Engaged Art Project will follow the cleanup with a painting session focused on ocean conservation hosted by local artist Patrick Richards from noon to 1 p.m. Participants will paint a fish that will become part of a mural by Richards called “Sea Pollution”. Materials will be supplied. Children under 12 require adult supervision. Food will be provided for volunteers at 2 p.m. The project will be open for public viewing from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on April 22 at the Sam Houston Natural Science and Art Research Center at 710 University Ave, with a brief discussion by Richards at 4:30 p.m.
APRIL 22
Junkapalooza
From 7 a.m. to noon the City of Huntsville is hosting its annual community wide garage sale on University Avenue. This event is to help inspire area residents to clean out their closets and make a little cash rather than taking things to the landfill. Booth space is $20 for 10x10 and $30 for 10x20. Booth fees must be paid by cash or check at the Main Street Office at 1203 Unversity Ave by 5 p.m. on April 13. Register online at https://www.huntsvilletx.gov/591/Junk-a-Palooza
Art in Earth Day at the Wynne Home Arts Center
From 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. music, art vendors, and free activities will take place on the Wynne Home grounds at 1428 11th Street. Bring your instruments and join the music jam hosted by Ben Bell. Guests can decorate cloth tote bags and paint a fish in the design tent. A limited number of trees will be given away, courtesy of the U.S. Forest Service, and Kona Ice will be on site to provide refreshments. Vendor space is available until Thursday, April 20. For more information about the event, visit https://www.artinearthday.com/home. Access the vendor registration form at https://www.artinearthday.com/vendors/vender-registration-form.
Tours and Reception at the Natural Science and Art Research Center
From 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. the Natural Science Museum and Art Research Center at 710 University Ave. will be open for tours and a viewing of “Sea Pollution” by local artist Patrick Richards. Dr. William Godwin will offer a presentation about Discover Life at 11 a.m. and 4:45 p.m. to showcase the world’s largest database of natural collections. A reception and awards ceremony will be held from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. for a juried art show that is open to any area artist until Tuesday, April 18. Click on the Fill Out Form Tab to submit an art piece that relates to sustainability at https://www.artinearthday.com/call-for-artists/submission-form.
New Stage Opening at Rather Park
From 11:00 a.m. to 3 p.m. Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors, directors and staff will celebrate the opening of the new stage at Rather Park built by Huntsville Leadership Academy Class #41. The official ribbon cutting ceremony will take place at 11:30 a.m. on the corner of 13th Street and University Avenue.
Free food and drinks will be provided along with live music by local favorites Gail and the Rough Ryders, The Fishin Musicians Shannon Maisel and Audy Armentor, and Taylor Court.
Visit https://www.chamber.huntsville.tx.us/events/calendar for more info.
Back to Our Roots Music Festival at Rosenwald Acres
The public is invited to Rosenwald Acres at 639 Rosenwall Rd. to celebrate Earth Day with local vendors, artisans and food. Admission is free from noon to 7 p.m. Live oldies music kicks off at 3 p.m. with a stellar lineup of performers at the site of the historic Rosenwald School. Kijana Wiseman will host musical guests LaJuan Law and the Superbad Band, Rev. Gwenn Pierre and Terry Parker. The after party from 8 p.m. to midnight includes electronic dance music, a bonfire and outdoor movie for just $5. Overnight camping spots are $15 per person. Vendor spots are still available. Visit https://rosenwaldacres.com/earth-day-festival for more info.
Satellite Gallery Reception and Student Art Auction
From 6 to 8 p.m. a reception will be held at the Satellite Gallery at 1214 University Ave with a live auction led by Emily Peacock beginning at 7 pm. Every spring semester, the SHSU Student Art Association hosts this auction for students to showcase and sell their work. Faculty, staff, and graduate students also contribute their art to raise funds for the organization. A silent auction will take place on April 20 and 21 from noon to 5 p.m. and from 10 a.m. until the live auction begins on the 22nd.
