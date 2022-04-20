Have you ever wanted to become an artist and save the Earth all in one fell swoop? You may get your chance from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday if you visit the Wynne Home Arts and Visitors Center located at 1428 11th St. in downtown Huntsville.
Earth Day Celebration
11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Saturday, April 23
Wynne Home
The Sam Houston State University Art and Social Practice MFA cohort invites you to do just that at a unique Earth Day Celebration that blends artists’ finished works with interactive activities designed to inspire all to work toward increased sustainability in our daily practices.
The Art and Social Practice MFA is an avant-garde program initiated this year at SHSU as the first Socially Engaged Art Program in Texas. Such programs are designed to develop artists that engage audiences as part of their creative expression and to inspire dialogue or debate through collaboration and community interaction. Under the able tutelage of SHSU Art Professors Becky Finley and Jody Wood, this year’s cohort is made up of 4 artists who wish to engage Huntsville residents in fun, interactive artworks that will inspire awareness of the environment as a milieu of beauty as well as utility.
Each artist will be present to engage visitors within a temporary design center that will offer activities as diverse as recording a wish on a Wish Tree to exchanging home remedies in the Traveling Social Pharmacy where there is an exchange of age-old home remedies for mundane maladies. Check out the Wynne Home Arts and Visitors Center facebook page for more information.
Some of the activities include:
Wynne Home Gallery Features:
Dan Phillips Analemma Dilemma: The Bearkat Brainteaser: An interactive puzzle.
Juried Earth Day Show: Bill Haveron juror.
Patrick Richards Planned Obsolescence artwork.
Design Center Workshops:
Magda Macias Wish Tree : write a wish on a leaf to add to our tree.
Wynne Home’s Tote Bag Giveaway: design and paint a free tote bag.
Patrick Richards Planned Obsolescence: create your own label and place it on a water bottle to repurpose into a reusable container.
Tomato Plant Giveaway: We have 100+ tomato plants that we have grown from seeds to be given away.
Other Interactive Artworks:
SHSU MFA Cohort in collaboration with Jody Wood Traveling Social Pharmacy: A home-remedy exchange facilitated by Glenda Pivaral.
A highlight of the day will showcase local talent through an SHSU Student Juried Art Show to celebrate ecological awareness juried by former SHSU student and professional artist Bill Haveron. Participating Sam Houston Art students will have the opportunity to take home prize money for the best pieces. In addition there will be a memorial for long time resident and well known artist and conservationist Dan Phillips who recently passed away, presented by local real estate business man and art connoisseur John Kerr Smither at 12:30 p.m. There will be a Tree Planting ceremony to dedicate two Pecan trees to the Wynne Home grounds. Visitors can
also donate to the Good Shepherd Mission Breakfast Food Drive by donating non-perishable food items to supplement breakfast for students in need during the summer months. Items such as cereal, protein bars, pop tarts, flavored oatmeal, individual orange juices, cake and muffin mixes, etc.
This year’s SHSU Art and Social Practice Cohort has four outstanding artists that will be at the Earth Day Celebration to greet you and invite you to become an active participant in finding ways to save and sustain the Earth using your own natural creativity.
They are:
Marcelle Cavazos is a multi-disciplinary artist who is currently pursuing her master’s at Sam Houston State University in Social Practices in Art. She is presently living in Huntsville, working as a teaching assistant. Marcelle is inspired by the world around her as well as the different historical and scriptural meanings of everyday objects. She uses symbolism to discuss personal issues and spark conversations about our world, how to change it, and bring awareness to other people’s stories. Marcelle is working towards becoming a Social Practices professor and engaging with her community through art.
Magda Macias is a current MFA candidate at Sam Houston State University in Art and Social Practice. She has a B.S. in Computer Engineering from ITESM in Monterrey, N.L. Mexico. Her artwork explores the relationship between art, science, social media and identity. Her work researches how art can take the form of activities as diverse as interaction of social relationship, data analysis, race equality, and mental healing. Macias currently resides in The Woodlands, where she has been teaching art on-line throughout the pandemic. Presently, she is working as a graduate student at SHSU. www.magdamacias.com
Glenda Pivaral was born in Santa Rosa Guatemala; she is an East Texas-based artist. In 2020 she received her Bachelor of Fine Arts degree with a concentration in 3D Studio Art and a minor in Art History from Sam Houston State University. Glenda is currently an MFA candidate in Art and Social Practice at Sam Houston State University. Her practice combines figurative and abstract functional, and non-functional sculpture inspired by Glenda’s childhood memories and the aesthetic of cute. www.glendapivaral.com
Patrick Richards is a muralist as well as a practicing artist who graduated from Sam Houston State University in 1986 with a BFA in Advertising and Graphic Design. He worked as a postgraduate student in 3-D, sculpture, and jewelry. He was able to work with the well-known trompe' l’oeil artist Richard Haas. In 1994 Patrick started a mural company called Architectural Details which he still owns and operates. He is currently an MFA student in the Art and Social Practice program at Sam Houston State University in Huntsville, Texas.His art studio is in Corpus Christi, where he intends on setting up his own socially engaged art programs. www.adetails.com.
With special thanks for donations from local residents Ralph and Linda Pease, Friends of the Wynn and Architectural Details the students hope that all the residents of Huntsville will take this opportunity for a fun-filled day of collaborative art and celebrations designed to inspire each of us to think and act with greater awareness of the impact a motivated individual can make towards a more beautiful, natural environment for ourselves and our posterity.
