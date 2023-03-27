Preston Hensarling, a 14-year-old freshman at Huntsville High School, is on a mission to obtain his Eagle Scout badge before his 15th birthday in June. For his service project, Hensarling decide to make benches and planter boxes for Creekside Retirement Community.
He is a member of Troop #114, with Scout Masters Brian Gedelian, Larry Fusaro and volunteers David Grey and Roy Castleberry.
“These handmade gifts were Preston’s idea,” said Roy Castlebury, Hensarling’s proud grandfather. “Preston wanted the residents to have a peaceful place to go outside to sit and enjoy the outdoors and the company of friends and family.”
The entire troop assisted Hensarling in these efforts.
Eagle Scout is the highest achievement or rank attainable in the Boy Scouts of America program. Since its inception in 1911, only four percent of Scouts have earned this rank after a lengthy review process. The Eagle Scout rank has been earned by over 2.5 million youth.
To attain the Eagle rank, a Scout must earn at least 21 merit badges, fulfill leadership roles and display outdoor skills, demonstrate by example the Scout Oath and Law, and complete a comprehensive service project in the community.
The red cedar wood was donated by Hensarling’s uncle Jeff Hoskins. Sparky’s Woodworks, of Magnolia, donated drinks and pizza for the troop’s work day. The troop designated one weekend to work on this project to help Hensarling complete his service project.
“I have maintain a notebook on all the details of this project,” said Hensarling. “All together we put in 195 work hours to make these benches and planters. I am very pleased with the outcome.”
“This donation is a wonderful treat for our residents. They will love spending time on the benches and admiring the flowers,” said Jessica Godley, HR Representative for Creekside.
The Director of Nursing for Creekside, Varion Walton, BSN, RN, accepted the donation from Scout Preston Hensarling on behalf of Creekside.
“We have placed the benches in a special place and appreciate Preston’s gift to our residents,” Walton said.
Preston has a few more steps to his final Eagle Scout rank. For more information on Boy Scouts of America, visit www.scouting.org.
