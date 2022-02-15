Hundreds of voters visited the Walker County Storm Shelter at the H.E.A.R.T.S. Veterans Museum to kick off the first day of the early voting period Monday for the March 1 Party Primary elections.
All registered voters will be able to vote in-person through Feb. 25 with extended hours available, followed by Election Day on March 1.
“We really encourage people to come out, you have every opportunity, don’t wait until the last day to vote because anything can happen on election day and we want to make sure that everybody’s vote counts,” said Diana McRae, Walker County early voting clerk. “So definitely, voting early gives you much more opportunity.”
The March local election will see 23 Republican candidates and one Democrat on the ballots, with the position of County Judge being the most highly contested, followed by Commissioner seat No. 4 and District Clerk.
In this election, voters must pick their party preference of Democrat or Republican and whichever primary a voter decides to vote in, they can only vote in that same party’s runoff election, if necessary.
While attendance was steady throughout the first day, McRae said there were no lines for voters to wait in, creating an expedited experience for voters to get in an out quickly.
“We have a sufficient number of check-ins for the voters available and normally primary elections are a low voter turn out, so we’ve prepared for more, but I do not anticipate lines at all,” McRae said.
Voters will need to provide one of seven forms of acceptable photo identification, including a Texas driver’s license, Texas election identification certificate issued by DPS, Texas person identification card issued by DPS, Texas handgun license issued by DPS, U.S. military identification card, U.S. citizenship certificate or a U.S. passport.
Voting by mail is available on an application basis for individuals 65 years of age or older on Election Day, has a disability, is expecting to give birth within three weeks before or after Election Day, is confined in jail, or will be outside the county during early voting hours and on Election Day.
Applications for a ballot by mail must be received by the Early Voting office by 5 p.m. Friday, Feb. 18. Voters can submit their application by mail, common or contract carrier, fax or email, however, if an application is submitted via fax or email, McRae must receive the original application via mail within four days of receipt of the electronic copy.
“If you requested a mail ballot and you choose not to vote it and you want to vote in person, please bring your mail ballot with you to the poll place so that you can surrender that, basically spoil it, and get you an in-person ballot,” McRae said. “It’s the same ballot, however, you can’t vote a mail ballot at the poll place, you have to surrender it to get one to vote and actually make it count at that time where it doesn’t go to a board to be looked at.”
Designated spaces for curbside voting will also be available at all locations during the early voting period and on Election Day for voters who cannot safely physically enter the polling place. Those exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19 are asked to utilize curbside voting.
“Everybody doesn’t really qualify for that and we want to make sure that we save curbside for those voters that are actually eligible that can’t physically come into the poll place,” McRae said.
Sample ballots can be found on the county website at www.co.walker.tx.us and individuals can also confirm their voter registration status on the site.
The Walker County Storm Shelter is located at 445 SH 75 N in Huntsville.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.