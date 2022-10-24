Voters will begin making their way to the polls for early voting on Monday, Oct. 24, at the Walker County Storm Shelter, located at 455 State Highway 75 North. The polls will open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, Oct. 28; from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29 and Monday, Oct. 21 through Friday, Nov. 4; and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 30.
According to the Texas Secretary of State (SOS) website, there are 33,658 registered voters in Walker County. Historically, voter registration has grown since 1988 with 20,472 registered voters and 70% of those voting, according to the SOS. In 2020, there were 35,038 registered voters and only 67% voted, which was an increase from 2014, when only 37% of the 30,160 registered voters went to the polls.
The Democratic and Republic Party were asked to provide encouraging words to get voters to the polls.
Walker County Democratic Chairman Servanie Sessions had this to say.
“By voting citizens have the opportunity to participate in the democratic process which is being threatened. Citizens vote for leaders to represent them and their ideas for a brighter future, the leader supports the interests of the citizens as a whole,” Sessions said. “Well, that’s the way it was designed, but over the decades both citizens and leaders have fallen short on their responsibilities. As citizens we do not turnout to vote as we should and the leaders are not fulfilling their campaign promises and they have forgotten who elected them, often blinded by power.”
Sessions said she grew up going to the polls on Election Day with her grandparents, learning the importance of voting in every election.
“However speaking as a woman in Texas, it is extremely important that everyone vote in the midterm election on Nov. 8, 2022, as though your lives depend on it.”
“Please have a serious conversation with your family and friends on the importance of voting. Challenge and encourage everyone you know to please vote. See you at the polls,” Sessions said.
The Republic Party was also asked for a comment but did not respond by deadline.
Voters need at least one of the seven approved forms of photo identification to register to vote and to vote. Those include:
• Texas Driver License
• Texas Election ID certificate
• Texas Personal ID card
• Texas Handgun License
• U.S. Citizenship with photo
• U.S. Military ID card
• U.S. Passport
Sample Ballots are available in the Elections Department located at the Walker County Annex, or can be accessed online under the Current Elections link located at www.co.walker.tx.us.
