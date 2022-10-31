Voters have turned out in the first week of early voting at polls. Early voting started on Monday, Oct. 24, at the Walker County Storm Shelter, located at 455 State Highway 75 North. The polls will open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 31 through Friday, Nov. 4.
As of Monday morning, 6,024 voters have checked in, with 1,106 voters on Monday, 1,170 voters on Tuesday, 1,086 voters on Wednesday, 935 voters on Thursday, 817 voters on Friday, 605 voters on Saturday, and 305 voters on Sunday.
On the ballot are:
Walker County Judge
Colt Christian representing the Republican Party and Sherry McKibben representing the Democratic Party.
New Waverly ISD
New Waverly ISD will be voting for Pos. 6 with Ed Walto and Ty Jones and Pos. 7 with Jurrell Gilliam and Leigh Anne Klawinsky on the ballot.
City of Riverside
The City of Riverside has five candidates on the ballot for three positions on the Council. Voters may choose one, two or three candidates, but are not required to mark all three. Those on the ballot are Tony Kuehl, Larry E. Dobbins, Jeff Simmons, Grace Laird, and Laura Phillips.
Richards ISD has three positions up for elections. In Pos. 1, voters will have Rex Holland and Britney Ketkoski to choose from. In Pos. 3, voters will choose between Phillip Roy Burnett and Debbie Pool. In Pos. 4, voters will have Bonnie Stewart and Wendy Ramsey Graves to choose from. Beau Conner is unopposed for Pos. 2.
Sample Ballots are available in the Elections Department located at the Walker County Annex, or can be accessed online under the Current Elections link located at www.co.walker.tx.us.
Voters need at least one of the seven approved forms of photo identification to register to vote and to vote.
Confirm your voter registration status at www.votetexas.gov/register-to-vote
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.