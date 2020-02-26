Clear skies. Colder. Low 32F. Winds light and variable..
Updated: February 26, 2020
Huntsville, Texas
Over 2,000 in-person voters have checked-in for early voting during the March 3rd Primary Elections here in Walker County.
Early Voting will continue through Friday, February 28th at the Walker County Annex, Room 101, 8:00am – 5:00pm.
