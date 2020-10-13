Early voting officially begins today, so Walker County residents can now begin voting in the 2020 presidential election between President Donald Trump and former vice president Joe Biden.
Early voting lasts until October 30 with election day on Nov. 3. All early voting is taking place at the Walker County Storm Shelter, 455 Hwy. 75 N. in Huntsville.
When can I vote?
Voters can cast a ballot from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. Monday thru Friday at the Storm Shelter. There will be two twelve hour days during early voting on Oct. 20 and 27, with voting open from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. There will also be two Saturday voting times on Oct. 17 and 24 from 1-5 p.m.
How can I tell if I am registered to vote?
The Texas Secretary of State allows you to look up this information online. Go to co.walker.tx.us/elections for a direct link to the search page.
Can I vote via curbside?
Curbside Voting is available during early voting and at all election day poll places for voters who cannot physically enter the polling place without injury or risk of injury. Any voter exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19 should consider utilizing curbside voting.
Voters requiring curbside assistance should park in a designated curbside space and follow posted instructions for alerting the election official. Please reserve curbside voting for those individuals who truly require the service.
What’s the deal with mail-in voting?
Vote-by-mail has been an option for certain Texas voters for years. Options to expand the program were thwarted by Republican leaders due to fears of voter fraud. You can download an application from the Walker County Elections Office.
Voters eligible to vote-by-mail include citizens over the age of 65, voters with a disability, voters who are confined to a jail or voters that will be outside of the county during early voting hours and on Election Day.
Applications must be submitted by mail, common or contract carrier, fax or email. If a voter submits the application via fax or email, the Early Voting Clerk must receive the original application via mail within four days of the original submission. Applications must be received by the Walker County Elections Office no later than Friday, Oct. 23 at 5 p.m.
Mailed ballots must be postmarked no later than Election Day and can be delivered to the county elections office.
Can I vote in person if I have already requested a mail-in ballot?
The short answer is yes. The process will be more streamlined if you bring your mail-in ballot with you to your polling place so you can surrender it before casting your vote. If you don’t have your ballot or never received it, you can still cast a provisional ballot. Your vote will be counted once the county determines it never received your mail-in ballot.
What’s on the ballot?
Candidates for president and vice president of the United States, candidates for U.S. Senator and U.S. representative, candidates for railroad commissioner, as well as multiple state judges. The only local contested elections are for the Walker County Commissioners Court, alongside area municipalities and school boards.
Here’s a look at sample ballots to help you plan your path to vote.
FEDERAL ELECTION
PRESIDENT/ VICE-PRESIDENT
• Donald J. Trump/ Michael R. Pence (REP)
• Joseph R. Biden/ Kamala D. Harris (DEM)
• Jo Jorgensen/ Jeremy “Spike” Cohen (LIB)
• Howie Hawkins/ Angela Walker (GRN)
UNITED STATES SENATOR
• John Cornyn (REP)
• Mary “MJ” Hegar (DEM)
• Kerry Douglas McKennon (LIB)
• David B. Collins (GRN)
UNITED STATES REPRESENTATIVE, DISTRICT 8
• Kevin Brady (REP)
• Elizabeth Hernandez (DEM)
• Chris Duncan (LIB)
STATE OF TEXAS ELECTION
RAILROAD COMMISSIONER
• James “Jim” Wright (REP)
• Chrysta Castaneda (DEM)
• Matt Sterett (LIB)
• Katija “Kat” Gruene (GRN)
CHIEF JUSTICE, SUPREME COURT
• Nathan Hecht (REP)
• Amy Clark Meachum (DEM)
• Mark Ash (LIB)
JUSTICE, SUPREME COURT, PLACE 6
• Jane Bland (REP)
• Kathy Cheng (DEM)
JUSTICE, SUPREME COURT, PLACE 7
• Jeff Boyd (REP)
• Staci Williams (DEM)
• William Bryan Strange III (LIB)
JUSTICE, SUPREME COURT, PLACE 8
• Brett Busby (REP)
• Gisela D. Triana (DEM)
• Tom Oxford (LIB)
JUDGE, COURT OF CRIMINAL APPEALS, PLACE 3
• Bert Richardson (REP)
• Elizabeth Davis Frizell (DEM)
JUDGE, COURT OF CRIMINAL APPEALS, PLACE 4
• Kevin Patrick Yeary (REP)
• Tina Clinton (DEM)
JUDGE, COURT OF CRIMINAL APPEALS, PLACE 9
• David Newell (REP)
• Brandon Birmingham (DEM)
MEMBER, STATE BOARD OF EDUCATION, DISTRICT 8
• Audrey Young (REP)
• Audra Rose Berry (LIB)
STATE REPRESENTATIVE, DISTRICT 18
• Ernest Bailes (REP)
JUSTICE, 10TH COURT OF APPEALS DISTRICT, PLACE 2
• Matt Johnson (REP)
JUSTICE, 10TH COURT OF APPEALS DISTRICT, PLACE 3
• John E. Neill (REP)
DISTRICT JUDGE, 12TH JUDICIAL DISTRICT
• David W. Moorman (REP)
WALKER COUNTY ELECTION
SHERIFF
• Clint McRae
TAX ASSESSOR-COLLECTOR
• Diana McRae
COMMISSIONER, PRECINCT NO. 1
• Danny Kuykendall (REP)
• Rosalyn “Lynn” Howard Kelly (DEM)
COMMISSIONER, PRECINCT NO. 3
• Bill Daugette (REP)
• Richard Harrison (DEM)
CONSTABLE, PRECINCT NO. 1
• John W. Hooks (REP)
CONSTABLE, PRECINCT NO. 2
• Shane Loosier (REP)
CONSTABLE, PRECINCT NO.3
• Shane Hill (REP)
CONSTABLE, PRECINCT NO.4
• Gene Bartee (REP)
ASSISTANCE DISTRICT PROPOSITION
PROPOSITION A: Authorizing the creation of the Walker County Assistance District No. 1 and the imposition of a sales and use tax at the rate of 1.5% for the purpose of financing the operations of the district.
* Available to select voters in PCT. 103, 104, 203, 204, 302, 304, 403
CITY OF HUNTSVILLE ELECTION
COUNCILMEMBER, AT-LARGE POSITION 1
• Bert Lyle
COUNCILMEMBER, AT-LARGE POSITION 2
• Dee Howard Mullins
• Jeff H. Bradley
COUNCILMEMBER, AT-LARGE POSITION 3
• Vicki McKenzie
COUNCILMEMBER, AT-LARGE POSITION 4
• Pat Graham
• Mari Montgomery
NEW WAVERLY ISD ELECTION
SCHOOL BOARD, POSITION 1
• Shane Barge
• Tracy Williams Norl
SCHOOL BOARD, POSITION 2
• Greg Buckner
SCHOOL BOARD, POSITION 3
• Jurrell Gilliam
• Jacob Slott
CITY OF NEW WAVERLY ELECTION
COUNCILMEMBER (PICK 3)
• Chrissy Sonsel Dahse
• Ralph Bales
• Cynthia Vance
• Ignatius Slott
