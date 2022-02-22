HUNTSVILLE – This is the last week to beat the crowd and cast your ballot in the early voting period leading up to the March 1 primary, before Election Day wraps up a competitive race.
With the first week of early voting in the books, the Walker County Elections Department reported that out of the over 35,000 registered voters in Walker County, 2,408 voters checked-in to the polls between Monday, Feb. 14 and Sunday, Feb. 20. Of those voters, 2,162 were registered with the Republican Primary, while 246 were registered with the Democratic Primary.
In addition to a competitive governor’s race and 10 proposed amendments to the Texas Constitution, the March local election includes 23 Republican candidates and one Democrat on the ballots, with the position of County Judge being the most highly contested, followed by County Commissioner seat No. 4 and District Clerk.
Early voting hours will resume from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday at the Walker County Storm Shelter.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.