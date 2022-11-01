Anthony Dunbar, 47, was sentenced to life in prison without parole by a Walker County Jury on Oct. 20, after being convicted on the charge of continuous sexual abuse of a child under 14.
The defendant was also convicted of four counts of indecency with a child by exposure and two counts of indecency by contact. For those charges, the jury sentenced him to 10 years confinement on each indecency by exposure charge and 20 years confinement on each indecency by contact charge.
12th District Court Judge David Moorman ordered that the 80 years be served consecutively to the life sentence making the total sentence life without parole plus 80 years.
The guilty verdict came after a day of testimony in which the jury heard from the victim’s mother, the forensic nurse who examined the victim, and the forensic interviewer. Nurse Lori Long was able to explain to the jury that in delayed outcry cases of this nature injury and DNA are uncommon due to time and the way bodies heal. Forensic interviewer from Children’s Safe Harbor Norma Carmona educated the jury regarding delayed disclosures and the barriers to disclosure by child victims.
Former Huntsville Police Detective Shani Milliner shared her investigation with the jury, including admissions by the defendant to inappropriate behavior with the victim. Jennifer Jenkins served as lead counsel in the three-day trial with Lauren Fordyce as co-counsel.
“I’m so proud of the strength this victim showed in coming forward then, and being able to tell the jury her truth now,” said Senior Felony Prosecutor Jennifer Jenkins. “Her courage ensured that Anthony Dunbar will never be able to hurt another child.”
The victim, who was 12 at the time of the offenses, told the jury of the months of abuse she endured by Dunbar, who was her mother’s boyfriend at the time.
“The jury sent a decisive and clear message with their verdicts here,” said Criminal District Attorney Will Durham. “If you sexually abuse children in Walker County, our juries won’t allow the perpetrator the opportunity to do it again. That behavior will not be tolerated.”
