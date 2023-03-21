In 2006, Mark Smith created a dueling piano show based completely on audience requests. He has an enormous catalog in his repertoire that includes classics that span four decades. His wheelhouse is music that ranges from the 50s to the 90s. Hailey Stockton of San Antonio will join Smith at 7 p.m. on Saturday, March 25 Old Town Theatre.
Stockton specializes in tunes from the last 30 years. Together they can play just about any song audience members throw at them. They both take turns at percussion in the show, and their sound and lighting effects team turn it into a full musical experience.
“This show is all about entertaining people,” said Smith. “We bring the piano bar to your location.”
Smith grew up in Houston and started playing trumpet in 6th grade. He went on to study music at Stephen F. Austin and performed with jazz acts until he saw his buddy playing piano at Pat O’Brien’s in San Antonio. That’s when he decided to switch instruments and play piano for a living. One year later, he was playing piano at Pat O’Brien’s in New Orleans.
Smith combined his knowledge of music theory and chords with a love of the music he grew up with to create an extensive list of songs that have entertained audiences all over Texas, Louisiana, and Oklahoma. Piano Punch is a “high energy, sing along, fun filled evening” regardless of age or background.
“We are the original mobile dueling piano show in Texas,” said Smith. “My team and pianos have changed over the years, but the show keeps getting better and better.”
After 20 years at the piano, Smith has built a reputation as one of the best acts in the Houston area. When he needed a substitute player last December, Stockton was recommended and they automatically clicked. Now she is his number one call for dueling piano shows.
“Holly’s voice is amazing,” said Smith. “We learn new songs every week.”
Smith will perform as far away as Mississippi and Alabama but prefers to keep the radius close to home. He plays dueling pianos monthly at Pacific Yard House in Conroe, with the next show on April 8.
Purchase tickets to the show at Old Town Theatre, located at 1023 12th Street on their events page at https://www.oldtowntheatre-huntsville.org/events.html. Learn more about Piano Punch by following them on Facebook or visiting the website at https://www.duelingpianosoftexas.com/.
