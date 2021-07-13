NEW WAVERLY — A vehicle crash between an 18-wheeler and a compact car left one of the drivers trapped underneath the big rig, according to responding emergency crews.
It happened at about 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday.
Following the crash, all northbound lanes on Interstate 45 between Huntsville in New Waverly were closed.
The first New Waverly Fire Department crews reported that a driver of a Honda Civic was trapped underneath the 18-wheeler. Witnesses reported seeing the car leave the roadway, then veer sharply back across the main lanes and under a passing 18 Wheeler. The vehicle lodged under the trailer and was dragged for several hundred yards as the driver of the truck brought it to a stop.
The lone occupant of the car, an older male, was pinned behind the wheel and appeared to have suffered life-threatening injuries. New Waverly Firefighters deployed rescue air-bags and hydraulic rescue tools to lift the truck's trailer high enough to access the passenger compartment. Crews were able to free the driver in about 15 minutes, while Walker County EMS crews worked to stabilize and ready him for transport.
A PHI Medical Helicopter was summoned to the scene, landing on the freeway and the victim was transferred to the helicopter and was airlifted off the scene just before 2 p.m.
Troopers with the Texas Department of Public Safety are conducting the crash investigation.
