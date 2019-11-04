NEW WAVERLY — A driver was shot on Hwy 75 in New Waverly yesterday afternoon, and now police are looking for the shooter.
The shooting was reported at about 1:03 p.m. Sunday in the 9200 block of Hwy. 75 within the New Waverly city limits, according to the Walker County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies determined that as the victim was traveling north on the highway, a suspect began to pass the victim and shot at the victim’s vehicle two times. The suspected continued up the road and turned right onto Bulldog Lane.
The suspect’s vehicle was described as a small tan in color vehicle with possible damage to the front bumper.
The victim was treated on-scene by Walker County EMS and New Waverly Fire Department. They were later transported to Conroe Regional Hospital and releaed with non-life threatening injuries.
Detectives with the Sheriff’s Office are currently investigating and asking for the public’s help with any information related to this crime.
