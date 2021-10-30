NEW WAVERLY — Fire crews from New Waverly were able to use thermal imaging camera to locate and rescue a critically injured victim early Saturday morning.
A repeat from the New Waverly Fire Department said that crews responded early Saturday morning to an unoccupied truck crash on FM 1375 near the Sam Houston National Forest Ranger Station.
New Waverly firefighters and Walker County EMS arrived, and due to the violent nature of the crash suspected that the driver may have been ejected when the truck left the road and rolled over several times.
Firefighters used their thermal imaging cameras, normally used for smoke filled environments, to began searching the dark woods for possible victims. They quickly located a badly injured driver who was unconscious, approximately 60-feet away in the national forest, having to cut brush away to reach him.
After fire and EMS crews moved the victim to the waiting ambulance, they stabilized his injuries and transported him to Conroe Regional Medical Center for further treatment and evaluation.
Troopers with the Texas Department of Public Safety are investigating the crash.
