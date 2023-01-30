Utility payments can be made in person or online
City Utility customers will no longer have the convenience of a drive-thru window to pay their bills. Friday was the last day to use the drive-thru option.
Offices at Huntsville City Hall were closed Friday, Jan. 27, to allow staff to move to their new temporary location at 1220 11th Street.
According to the City’s website, all city services will resume normal business hours on Monday, Jan. 30 at the former police station. The move out of 1212 Avenue M is in preparation for the demolition and construction of a new City Hall. The City Hall renovation was approved in the 2016 Bond Election Proposition #2.
Office furniture and equipment were moved on Friday by city crews. The mailing address will remain 1212 Avenue M, Huntsville, TX 77340.
The City website indicates there are several options to pay your Utility Bill, including online at Huntsvilletx.gov/UtilityBilling or by mail at the address listed above.
There is a drop box on the north side, located next to the entrance of the building or customers can pay at the counter inside.
For more information, contact City Hall at 936-291-5400.
