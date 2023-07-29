Tracy Downey
The HISD Hornets Military Marching Band (HMB) kicked off the season Thursday, July 26, in order to prepare for their summer band preview on Aug. 11 for game night.
“The summer band preview is a great chance for everyone to see what the students have been working on all summer,” said HISD band director, John F. Green who shared his thoughts on what Huntsville can expect for back-to-school beginning on Aug. 15. “As always, we will do everything we can to present a high quality product on the marching field that everyone in the community can be proud of whether you have a student in band or not.”
Despite the long sessions, Green reveals on the website that there will be plenty of time for some cool fun too.
“[Students] get to play basketball, video games, do karaoke and at the end of the evening, we do midnight marching madness,” Green said.
It has been an exciting summer for the Hornets with ISD student Ben Hendricks winning four percussion drill downs in June at SFA band camp.
“Every morning I have a workout routine that I try to get in especially during the school year, it’s really important to keep that up,” said Ben Hendricks, a senior at Huntsville High who was accepted at Sam Houston State University where he plans to major in music and earn a teaching certificate in order to one day be a band director.
“Once I was there, and I spent a year doing this kind of stuff, I kinda realized that music was really what I wanted to do because I enjoy being around it so much,” said Hendricks, who also composes his own music and spoke about which musicians inspire him. “I love jazz, that’s probably one of my favorite parts. The Buddy Rich band, Maynard Ferguson, and Gordon Goodwin, those are probably my three favorites.”
Hendricks spoke about what it’s like performing in front of thousands of people. “There’s a ton of pressure that goes into it, like at football games and marching contests,” he said. “I march out with one other person and he is ten yards away from me in front of thousands of people.
“A lot of the time it just helps to count and think through every little thing that I am doing, so that I’m not thinking about everyone that is watching me.”
Green gave a few more details.
“Drill downs are little competitions that are done at the end of marching practices, mostly fun for the students, they love them,” he said. “They are a block in marching fundamentals, and the foal is to not mess up as the director yells out commands to them. The last person to not mess up wins.”
After Green received the call regarding Hendricks, he said he wasn’t surprised by the news.
“He is really good at them and a great marcher,” said Green.
Hendricks continued to dazzle his bandmates by winning Most Outstanding Drum Major for a second year in a row.
“I am very proud of him for representing us and Huntsville so well,” Green said.
Green shared his thoughts for the art of teaching music for HISD and paying it forward.
“I love band so much because my middle and high school band directors were father figures for me growing up,” he said. “I don’t know where I’d be without the positive influences they had on me, and I want to be a positive influence in our student’s lives.”
Year after year, the Hornet Military Band continues to grow in size too, starting with 180 6th grade students.
“At the 6th grade level where students begin, a lot of people want to play saxophone or the drums” but once we introduce all the instruments in a very exciting way it tends to be pretty even,” said Green. There are approximately 220 playing at the middle school, and 195 bandmates at the high school.
“Those numbers are up slightly as we continue to bounce back from the effects of COVID,” said Green. “We will probably experience a little more growth over the next couple of years.”
For more information on HMB summer band schedule visit www.huntsvillemarchingband.com.
