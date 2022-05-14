With 100-year rainfall amounts rising over 20% in recent studies, city officials and LJA Engineering answered long-awaited questions about local drainage issues from community participants in a public engagement meeting held in the Sam Houston Statue’s Visitors Center this Thursday. LJA and Director of Engineering for the City of Huntsville Dr, Kathlie Jeng-Bulloch came prepared with a series of regional flood maps and a presentation to help address the drainage complications facing Huntsville residents.
According to LJA, Huntsville's flood maps are based on 46 year-old topographic data, with this in mind the engineering firm looked for direct input from citizens in order to plan their solution. However before this occurred, locals were present to ensure their grievances were noted. Some stated that they had waited over 20 years to be properly heard by the city. Citizens complained that the city had avoided their concerns and subsequently sowed distrust in the adjoining parties.
“I trust the engineering company and their findings. I just hope and pray that the city takes it up and moves quickly because the situation is pretty dire,” said homeowner R.Q. Swann.
Locals claimed problem areas like Elkins Lake , Spring Lake and McDonald Creek had been neglected and required a timely response by the city in order to rectify perceived failures by previous officials. One resident suggested the possibility of a class action lawsuit involving the City of Huntsville for damages, such as foundation problems caused by flooding on their property.
In response, LJA proposed scheduling another meeting in two months and presented a community outreach app called LUKE designed to geo-locate and identify problems in public utilities using real-time updates. A photo-based format was chosen to obtain a more accurate overview of the problem LJA could be facing. Public input forms were made available as well and specific problem areas were identified by local homeowners on regional maps in the room after the presentation.
Jeng-Bulloch reiterated trust in LJA and heard the community's ideas for improvements, like preservation of local vegetation and a moratorium on housing development. City officials also assured citizens that they were earnestly listening and planned to include their suggestions for future development plans, especially in regards to flooding prevention and abatement.
“The city is full of good hard-working employees but I sympathize with their problem and that’s why we’ve contacted this engineering firm to identify and solve their problems,” said Mayor Andy Brauninger. “I sympathize with the people that are having problems. In a town of 40,000 people, we’ve got some areas in this town that have issues and we will address them. We have addressed them but we still have work to do.”
