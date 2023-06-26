Huntsville ISD Superintendent Dr. Scott Sheppard has been named the 2023 Region 6 Superintendent of the Year and will represent Region 6 in the annual statewide Superintendent of the Year award program.
Sponsored by the Texas Association of School Boards (TASB), the Texas Superintendent of the Year program has recognized exemplary superintendents for excellence and achievement in educational leadership in public school administration since 1984.
The Huntsville ISD Board of Trustees unanimously approved a resolution during the March Board Meeting to nominate Sheppard for the TASB Superintendent of the Year for 2023 (SOTY).
“Each year, the educational service centers around the state receive nominations for the Superintendent of the Year from the school districts in their region that feel their superintendent has shown exceptional leadership. Dr. Sheppard has moved this District in the direction he was hired for since he arrived in February 2018. A few of the specific areas that we could highlight or mention would be fiscal management, instruction and student progress, and the successful bond election and the progress of those said bond projects. By nominating Dr. Sheppard for the Superintendent of the Year, we are publicly acknowledging those accomplishments and the direction HISD is moving under his leadership. At the very least, this is a thank you to him from the Board of Trustees,” said Trey Wharton, HISD Board President.
“I think it is very well deserved and we are honored to be able to nominate him for this,” said HISD Board Secretary Ken Holland.
“We are excited to have Dr. Sheppard as the representative of all Region 6 superintendents,” said John Conley II, Region 6 ESC Field Services Agent.
Region 6 encompasses 12,400 square miles that includes 15 counties and over 60 school districts, private schools, and charter schools. Region 6 serves over 150,000 students and over 20,000 teachers and staff members.
Dr. Sheppard brings over 34 years of experience in education and has served HISD as Superintendent of Schools for the past five years.
“I’m truly honored,” said Sheppard, upon his nomination. “It’s a team effort and I don’t really deserve credit for what we’ve done together. Our staff, students, parents and community rallied around the idea of Building Champions in Huntsville ISD and worked really hard to improve our schools in every way. I appreciate the thank-you’s and I pass those along to the people that have really made it happen for our kids and community.”
According to TASB, the Superintendent of the Year (SOTY) award candidates are chosen for their strong leadership skills, dedication to improving the quality of education in their districts, and commitment to public support and involvement in education.
Superintendents from any of the state’s 1,026 local school districts are eligible for nomination by their school boards. Local nominees are submitted to a regional selection committee, which chooses one nominee to send to a state selection committee.
Dr. Sheppard will be among 20 Regional winners who will be interviewed by the state committee at the end of August, from which five state finalists will be selected. The 2023 Texas Superintendent of the Year will then be announced Sept. 29 at the annual txEDCON23 TASA | TASB Convention in Dallas.
