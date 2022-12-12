The Huntsville City Council moved to waive the second reading and adopt modifications to an ordinance pertaining to parking regulations on University Avenue and 12th Street.
That motion failed by a 6-2 margin with Councilmembers McKenzie and Beebe both voting in favor of the motion. Councilmember Bert Lyle excused himself from the discussion, as he has a conflict with the discussion as a downtown business owner.
Walker County Pct. 3 Commissioner, Bill Daugette voiced concerns about the speed of the decision as well as the process.
“It was disappointing to me, that perhaps the most impacted entity on the square never got a phone call and were not invited to be part of the conversation, he said.
Instead, Daugette continued, “it appears that the council took the easy way out.”
Another Huntsville resident also voiced opposition to metered parking on the Square.
City Manager Aron Kulhavy advised that the item will come back for a second reading at the next city council meeting.
In other business, Mayor Andy Brauninger, recognized the parents, teachers, instructional coaches, campus administrators and community partners and Board of Trustees of Huntsville ISD via a proclamation during the council meeting Tuesday.
Huntsville ISD students achieved the highest gains in the nation in reading levels for 3rd -8th grade from 2019-2022.
Students averaged growth of 1.13 reading levels per year, which was the highest in the nation for the 3,760 districts included in the nationwide study. Huntsville ISD was the only district to score more than a full year’s average growth.
“Most importantly credit goes to the students themselves who work hard every day to take ownership of their own learning, said Brauninger.
Huntsville ISD Superintendent, Dr. Scott Sheppard and Marcus Forney, the district’s Chief Academic Officer, each credited the students and campus leaders.
Huntsville’s new Chief of Police is Darryle Slaven was welcomed by the council. Slaven introduced Jim Barnes who was promoted to the position of Assistant Chief of the Huntsville Police Department. Barnes has been serving as the Interim Asst. Chief for the past few months
The council approved the consent agenda before adjourning into Executive Session where the council moved to retain attorney David Kline for services pertaining to the Walker County Special Utility District.
The city council meets on the first and third Tuesday of each month at the Huntsville City Hall Council Chambers, 1212 Ave. M.
