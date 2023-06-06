Downtown events wrap up with Treble Soul

Treble Soul is a country music duo based in Rockdale, Texas. Since the first time they laid eyes on each other, they’ve been a team that sticks together, no matter what the challenge. From Nashville to Texas, to Hollywood and back, the love that binds them together radiates when they play. The realness of their journey is reflected in their songs, which have continued to endear an ever growing population of fans.
At 7:30 p.m.Saturday, June 10, the duo will grace the new stage at Rather Park, located on the corner of 13th Street and University Avenue. Their performance will wrap up the day’s fun around the square for the Second Saturday Sip & Shop. Since last month’s show was rained out, this will be the first performance of the Main Street Summer Music Series.
Hannah Prestridge and Curt Jones met in Nashville while both chasing their dream of becoming country music stars. Thanks to John Taylor, former owner of Rippy’s Honkey Tonk, the two were paired for a set to do a song swap. Earlier that day, Jones tagged along with a mutual friend to set up for another gig Prestridge was scheduled to perform.
During sound check, Jones was the only person in the audience. When Prestridge asked Jones if she sounded okay, he wanted to say more than just yes. Their chemistry was instant and playing music together that night only reinforced their attraction. They became a duo and have remained that way, in spite of circumstances that could have easily torn them apart.
“I had a lot to learn,” said Jones. “It’s been a great experience to learn and grow together. She’s a better vocalist, and she has pushed me and my potential to where I am today.”
Prestridge grew up in Rockdale, Texas listening to Miranda Lambert and Jo Dee Messina. Jones was raised in Calhoun, Louisiana on gospel, Vince Gill and Travis Tritt. On their first date, they went to see Billy Joel on Broadway. They were young and free in Nashville Tennessee, living on a young love and the hope that their talents would be noticed.
Three months into their relationship, they found out they were expecting a child. They went to Rockdale to visit Prestridge’s family, and she decided she wanted to stay there. She gave Jones a choice, and he chose to stay in Rockdale and become a devoted partner and father.
Over the next few years, life gave them some tough choices. In the midst of raising a family, overcoming an addiction, and landing on the brink of fame more than once, they ultimately chose to do right by each other. Music has been the tie that binds their life together. Songwriting has been the key to their healing and singing has become as constant as breathing.
Their song “Addiction” not only sums up what they mean to each other, it showcases their ability to harmonize flawlessly.
In 2017, they tried out for Celebrity Undercover Boss, believing that they were auditioning for an Austin music documentary.
The real story was that Darius Rucker was the undercover celebrity who was vetting them for another chance at stardom.
They won top prize and recorded their first studio single. They were awarded two Hummingbird guitars and $20k in cash, plus two full scholarships to the Musicians Institute of Hollywood.
After attending the summer workshop to prepare them for the fall semester, they found out they were expecting their second child. They turned down the scholarship and went back to Rockdale to raise their family.
In 2018, they released the EP “Truth” and were named Texas Country Music Association’s Duo of the Year. The title track speaks volumes more than the lyrics say, and the song titles are a list of life lessons you’ll want to replay.
In February of 2020, they stood in line all night at the Waco Convention Center to audition for American Idol. They made it to the live audition together, but the judges chose to separate them to hear them sing solo. Jones gave Prestridge his blessing and she got a golden ticket to Hollywood. But performing without her other half didn’t work beyond the next week’s competition.
She returned to Rockdale and they continued to play live shows every week. In 2021, they signed with Farm to Market Entertainment in Shiner, Texas. They spent a week in the studio in April recording a new EP set to be released later this year.
“We put our whole heart and soul into this collection, “ said Prestridge. Three of the songs are old favorites they’ve been singing forever. The rest are new originals.
They still dream of playing packed arenas, but the balance they’ve created for their daughters is not likely to change. They play on weekends in venues across Central Texas and the Houston area. This is their first time to play in Huntsville and they are looking forward to seeing new faces.
The show at Rather Park is free to the public, and guests are welcome to bring lawn chairs and coolers. The theme for this month’s Sip & Shop is Boot Scootin’ Boogie, and guests are encouraged to dress in their best Western wear. If you’re in need of new or vintage apparel, downtown is the place to find it, along with special sales and adult beverages at participating merchants.
For more about the artists, visit their website at https://www.treblesoul.com/. Find their music on all streaming platforms and on social media @treble.soul.
