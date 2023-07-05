If you’re a fan of classic rock music, a song by Foreigner is instantly recognizable. Made famous by tracks like “Hot Blooded” and “Cold as Ice”, the British-American band took the world by storm with the release of their fourth album in 1981, topping charts all over the planet. Their music lives on through the tribute artists of Double Vision.
At 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, July 8, this Houston based performance act will play the stage at Rather Park for the Main Street Summer Music Series that coincides with the monthly Sip & Shop downtown.
Double Vision is based on friendships that have woven through a number of bands over the years. Their individual talents and versatility have melded into a group with a great reputation. There are many others with the same name, but these guys are known as the best around the Houston Metro area and major cities across Texas.
“”We’re all top notch players,” said guitarist Eric Halpern, who formed Double Vision in 2009. “We pay a lot of attention to detail and I feel like we do the music justice.”
Halpern was born in New York, grew up in Colorado, and transplanted to Texas in the 80s.
Beginning with guitar around age 10, Bob Dylan and other folk musicians were his main influences through his stepdad and the friends that gathered around their house to play music.
He branched out to Led Zeppelin and ACDC when he started taking private lessons and developed a love for metal and classic rock. As a metal musician, Halpern has traveled throughout Europe and across the U.S. on tour.
Winning free tickets to see Brian Adams and Foreigner is what made creating the tribute band click into place.
He had a genuine love for the music and there were no other Foreigner tribute artists in the area. He founded the band with his longtime friend and keyboardist Adam Rawlings, along with Clint Springer and Jay Bourgeois of the Eagles tribute band Already Gone.
When Springer stepped away to work on Eagles music full time, lead singer “Rock Star” Randy Folk came on board. Folk is known for lead vocals with tribute bands for the Black Crows and Deep Purple. His ability to emulate Lou Gramm is spot on, which is a tall order considering the kind of vocal range the music of Foreigner requires.
Bassist Ray Soliz, who took the place of Bourgeois, has a background in Rock and Tejano, and a versatility that is a perfect fit for this style of music. His wife is a huge Foreigner fan who encouraged him to join the band. They are both rock aficionados, and have a radio show called “The Zoo” that streams from Facebook and rockrageradio.com on Saturdays at 9 a.m. CST.
Rawlings’ skills on keyboard have earned him the nickname “The Secret Weapon” in certain circles among Houston musicians.
He has performed in other tribute bands like Ozz, and indie groups like Tyton and Masqued, which was also founded by Halpern. Their symbiosis on stage is the kind that can only come from years of playing together.
Drummer Russell De Leon joined the band about three years ago. He played in Houston metal band Helstar with Halpern. De Leon evolved with both Helstar founders through the “James Rivera Legacy,” eventually splitting off to form Eternity Black. Even though metal music is not as popular in the South as it is in other parts of the country, the music itself is complex and generally operates at a higher speed.
The background in metal he shares with Halpern requires a certain level of prowess that really comes through in a live performance.
“We appreciate that we’re back in the rotation,” said Halpern. “We had a great response to our last show and we’re looking forward to playing in Huntsville again.”
The Rather Park show is free to the public and guests are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and coolers.
