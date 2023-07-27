Don't Call Them Gamers: TX Hobbyists Plan to Change the Game

At Game X Change, on top of shelves and behind the glass counter, a treasure trove of retro childhood wonder is at your fingertips. Hobbyists can buy, sell or trade just about anything from classic video games like Nintendo Gameboy, Pokemon, Star Wars action figures, Sony Playstation2, and more.
For 34-year-old collector Thomas Williams, who prefers to be called T-Will, it’s pure joy.
“I like [playing] the old games,” he said. “If it's on PlayStation 2, I am pretty much gonna play it.”
At the register, T-WIll stands tall on Game X Change’s scrunchy, neon orange and blue rug, and contemplates what he enjoys the most about the company’s endless nostalgic variety.
“They always have everything I need or want from ESPN 2K-5, Grand Theft Auto Vice City, and no matter what, it's never a no,” said T-Will.
In 2022, the game industry massed 184 billion with game hobbyists growing an additional 3.6 billion by 2025. With collectors like T-Will, 38% of hobbyists fall between the ages 18-34, and 16% are over 55 years of age. Like all things big in Texas, games are big money too.
Between 2017 to 2024, analysts predict that video game sales in Texas will reach a whopping 1.846 million, with the lion's share spent during the holiday season. Advertising on the internet is 90% revenue for big tech and game hobbyists that hope to land sponsorships on live streaming platforms like Discord, Youtube, and Twitch. There is just one issue now with AI.
Big tech corporations like Youtube, Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, Twitch, and Discord haven't provided a clear definition to what an authentic user is and isn’t on the internet. Inside big tech’s user, terms, and agreement contracts, the majority use the same, vague language.
According to a recent report from Internet Policy Review in February of this year, experts believe there may be more fake accounts online than real people and there isn’t a full-fledged independent way to verify who is an authentic user. Nearly all big tech corporations, like Elon Musk’s Twitter, use in house data.
Assistant Manager of Game X Change Dalon Breaston shared his thoughts on Twitch’s new policy regarding sponsorship.
“Twitch has guidelines in place set up for streaming,” said Breaston. “You have to get a certain amount of views, retain a certain [number] of subscribers, to earn partnerships.”
Twitch reaches about 30 million live streamers daily. With foreign actors already using cloning software to deceive the online public with streaming fraud.
“I guess it’s a little hard to decipher between the two because there is no real way to verify whether the person that’s watching [online] is an actual person or not,” said Breaston, who believes big tech has a moral responsibility to protect their users. “It is an uneven playing field for [authentic] users to receive sponsorships.”
On Twitch, G-Fuel or Gamer-Fuel energy drink is geared towards large streamers associated with an established follower account on Twitch. But again, without knowing which users are indeed authentically streaming, advertisers in the long run, may be the ones that lose out.
With Game X Change attending Austin’s Classic Game Fest 2023 on July 22-23rd, the term “gamer” for hobbyists is like a black fly swirling around inside their pink energy drinks.
Hobbyists want to make it clear to parents, and critics of online game communities, they do not want to be associated with the label, “gamer” nor its decided analogy; they prefer to be called, “game hobbyists”. The annual event expects to attract close to over a thousand hobbyists from Texas this year.
“Game Fest is a convention where, both, retro and new exclusive titles are sold by vendors similar to ours on one side of the convention hall,” said Huntsville’s Game X Change’s store manager, who prefers to be called just by her first name, Alex. “The other side is held for artists that sell items anywhere from home decor, accessories, and clothing items.”
Alex, while ringing up a sale, continued “this convention is something that would garner a lot of excitement throughout the year for each of our locations as it meant being a part of something larger than just our home stores.”
Alex isn’t just Huntsville’s store manager, she’s also an avid player that is hard to miss. The petite, purple-haired game aficionado from Sam Houston State University loves collecting and gives complete credit to her father.
“We started with a PC and an original Xbox,” she said. “When times were hard for others, we donated some of our electronics, then eventually, invested in better computers as well as Nintendo and Sony consoles.”
Alex also has several favorite games she never grows tired of playing.
“My favorite video games are Fire Emblem, Divinity Original Sin 2, Bioshock (still), and Valorant,” Alex said. With popular adjacent game spaces online, Alex theorized where most hobbyists in Huntsville may hang out.
“You'll actually find that a lot of gaming remains to be in the home rather than in outside venues, save for arcades,” said Alex. “We as people have been made so accessible through online platforms that gatherings such as ‘lan parties’ are seemingly nonexistent. They are kept alive occasionally by groups such as SHSU's Esports club as a way for people to come together, meet new friends within the hobby, and enjoy gaming as a community the same way that conventions do.”
In general, for online, Discord, the privately owned company, is the go to place.
“Hobbyists more or less create their own communities of friends through Discord or other online messaging platforms of interest because of how large gaming has become,” she said. “It is far too easy for Discord servers to grow up to thousands of participants for one game alone.”
This reporter went online to Reddit’s r/gaming community under a name that their own community database randomly chose called, u/extension_pudding528 to ask their moderator about the long-standing history of the “gamer label” since 2013. The moderator declined by deleting our question altogether.
“Reddit is something that I do not partake in,” she said. “I highly advise gaming with an adult when it comes to online multiplayer content or simply playing in groups you are comfortable with. I’ve personally been bullied merely for being female in a lobby filled with male players, making it difficult for me to feel safe ‘solo-queueing’ for games like Valorant or Overwatch.”
In May of this year, the Stern Center for Business at NYU released a shocking report on extremism brewing inside the gaming culture in five global markets including the United States.
“A growing body of evidence shows that bad actors exploit basic features of video games and adjacent platforms to channel hate based rhetoric, network with potential sympathizers and mobilize for action-sometimes with deadly consequences.”
Yet ironically, Brad Smith, President of Microsoft, spoke this spring on Russian actors influencing the game communities with propaganda through games.
“It's not like Call of Duty is going to lead to deaths in the real world. I mean, these are video games, “ he said. Yet, in 2019 here in Texas, the shooter murdered 23 people inside an El Paso Walmart, because of his obsession with Call of Duty.
“We’ve always had guns, always had evil, but I see a video game industry that teaches kids to kill,” said Lt. Dan Patrick in 2019 on Fox & Friends. The shooter is now receiving 90 life sentences for those deaths.
In 2022, the Anti-Defamation League estimated that 42% of Americans under the age of 18 of multi-player games faced some form of stalking, hate raided mobbing, sexual harassment, threats of violence, doxing, and swatting, which is defined as a gamer contacts law enforcement to complain about you harassing them so they visit your home.
Game X Change’s Alex believes that educating teens on cyberbullying is the key.
“I would suggest turning off all forms of communication and just enjoying the game as it is,” said Alex. She advises game hobbyists to never use their real names or any significant numbers in their usernames for safety.
“Be careful of what information you share online, there is a considerable amount of research or practice put into them,” Alex said. “For instance, online, competitive first person shooters (FPS) involve a person's map awareness, ability to shoot, ability or tool usage, and communication skills.”
Axios just published in June 2023 a State of the game survey, about the toll cyberbullying takes on players, with 75% surveying that the game culture fueled on social media is toxic and demand for developers to take action.
In April 2023, Brad Smith, President of Microsoft, gave a stern warning about Russian operatives to journalists pushing propaganda on adjacent gaming platforms like Microsoft’s popular game, Minecraft.
“You have a community called gamers, that come together, talk to each other when they’re playing a game, and for the last several months,” Smith said “Our digital threat analysis team has been identifying efforts by the Russians to basically penetrate some of these gaming communities.”
Smith reiterated Microsoft’s warnings to governments all over the world, including the United States about the constant digital cyber threat from Russian intelligence GRU targeting online hobbyist adjacent platforms like Discord and the game communities for Minecraft.
“It’s the Wagner group,” said Smith. “They’re using this as a place to get information in circulation. Ultimately, journalists find it.”
For Russia, this is nothing new. The 1980’s movie, Wargames shed light on Russia’s PSY-OP strategy that originally inspired The United States on how to combat Russian intelligence.
“Especially with the way Twitter Blue is now, anybody can be verified,” said Alex. “Even an AI bot and it’s incredibly dangerous for these bots to be mimicking more highlighted individuals, like Mark Plier, if someone were to be impersonating him and saying a whole bunch of things with the checkmark, it’s terrible, it’s defamation.”
For collector hobbyists like T-Will, who just purchased a used copy of Grand Theft Auto, prefers playing games like Duck Hunt and Donkey Kong the old fashioned way: at home on classic equipment.
“I don’t upgrade. If it ain’t broke I don’t fix it,” he said, carrying his purchase. When asked if he plays the online game Halo, T-Will shrugged.
“I don’t even know what that is,” he said. “I don’t even have a headset to go with [my console]. I set it up with my football, and I literally just play the computer and let the computer switch it up, and I play it again.”