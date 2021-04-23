The Dodge Volunteer Fire Department has added a new state-of-the-art pumper apparatus to its firefighting fleet.
The 2021 Ferrara Cinder Pumper is the result of community support and a joint partnership between the Dodge Volunteer Fire Department and Walker County ESD No. 1.
Dodge VFD President Larry Miller Jr. said the apparatus is a welcome addition.
“The one goal I set for myselfD once I became president of Dodge VFD was to replace Tanker 22,” Miller said. “After several attempts to figure out funding for this project, I decided to take it to the ESD board. At first the funds weren’t available, but after the ESD started receiving sales tax and a couple of new board members came on board, the funds became available and financing was acquired by the ESD.”
Emergency Service District No. 1 is a government entity that generates funds from property taxes and sales taxes to fund fire protection and emergency medical services for Dodge VFD, Riverside VFD and Thomas Lake Road VFD.
The new pumper can seat four firefighters, hold 1,500 gallons of water, can pump 1,500 gallons per minute and has loads of space for storage in the compartments. Miller said that the apparatus will not only serve the community of Dodge, but the entire ESD that spans most of eastern Walker County.
The apparatus replaces a 1978 Ford Tanker truck that the Dodge VFD received from the Huntsville Fire Department in 1998.
“My hope is that now we have this new apparatus purchased, the ESD can continue on a rotation basis and continue to purchase apparatuses for each department, so we can keep reliable apparatuses and equipment in the coverage area.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.