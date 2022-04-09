The Huntsville-Walker County Chamber of Commerce is proud to host the 12th Annual DIVA Night from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the Walker County Fairgrounds. This year’s theme is “Rockin’ Thru the Decades.”
Diva Night is an exclusively ladies-only event which provides a fun safe atmosphere to enjoy shopping,
food and beverages, door prizes, a costume contest, entertainment and so much more! This year, organizers expect over 30 vendors, many new to our area!
Tickets to this ladies-only event are $40 or grab your girlfriends and buy five and get the sixth ticket free. Tickets at the door are $50. Come by the Chamber or call 936-295-8113 to get yours at the discounted price. Tickets include all food and beverages and the first 300 ladies through the door will get a “swag bag.”
During the evening the chamber will be raffling off a beautiful Louis Vuitton Neverfull MM Tote, thanks to sponsors AdVantage Specialties and Sam Houston Memorial Funeral Home, valued at $3,000. Raffle tickets are only $35 or buy three for $100, must be present to win-drawing at 8:15 p.m.
If you would like more information please call the chamber at 936-295-8113.
Get your ticket now and come “Rock Thru The Decades.” DIVA Night is sponsored by Wiesner of Huntsville.
