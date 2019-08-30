A Huntsville event geared towards women lit up the Lowman Student Center Thursday night.
The Huntsville Chamber of Commerce celebrated its 10th annual institution of Diva Night, an annual fundraising event for women only.
“It’s an opportunity for ladies to come out with their girlfriends and do some great shopping; most of our vendors are from the Huntsville area and they are providing great specials,” said Laura Green, events coordinator at the Huntsville-Walker County Chamber of Commerce.
Ladies came dressed in colorful Mexican style dresses, some donning flowers and even fruit in their hair for this year’s fiesta theme. Previous years called for Breakfast at Tiffany’s and Kentucky Derby themes.
Women enjoyed shopping local businesses selling clothing, jewelry and more in between door prizes, cash give aways and a raffle for a Louis Vuitton purse. Ballet Folklorico of Huntsville swept the stage performing traditional Mexican dances in authentic dresses.
“This is my first time attending and I will not miss again,” Patra Hayes said. “The evening is phenomenal, I’m meeting so many people and making new friends- it’s exciting!”
Diva night is a fundraiser for the Chamber, an organization benefitting businesses in the Huntsville community by providing opportunities for businesses to grow.
“We do seminars, provide networking opportunities and are just a voice for (businesses) in the community; so (Diva Night) helps provide the funds we need to do those kinds of things,” Green said.
The event serves as marketing for businesses “pertaining to ladies”, helping spotlight and show a community of typically 300 women what they have to offer.
Teresa Townsend Austin of Texas Fairy Hair attended Diva Night for the first time Thursday evening as a vendor. The Fairy Goddess Mother styled women’s hair with Finklepott’s Original Fairy Hair, a subtle sparkly hair extension product.
Austin says she attended the event for some exposure and to spread a little sparkle. “I think it’s fabulous, such a fun night. Everyone is having such a great time and you can tell a lot of effort has gone into this,” Austin added.
Diva Night is held once a year and includes food and drinks with ticket purchases. Wiesner of Huntsville sponsored the event and provided a free shuttle service for attendees. For more information on next year’s Diva Night, visit the Chamber of Commerce’s website http://www.chamber.huntsville.tx.us/
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.