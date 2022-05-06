Huntsville's own MarKayla Dickie was hired as assistant coach alongside head coach Laura Urlich for the 2022 volleyball season at St. Mary's. Urlich welcomed Dickie to college sports in San Antonio and the Rattler family with enthusiasm about her success as both a student and an athlete.
Dickie described herself as a competitive person who views everything as a competition.
“I love the game, itself and being a student of this game. I love seeing the team come together and achieve one common goal. To me, overcoming challenges in the game and life as a team is really what it's about. It's a beautiful thing,” Dickie said.
Dickie played sports as a child in Huntsville. Her parents, Demetrial and Marcus Dickie helped her gain training and confidence in sports and in life.
“My dad was my first coach. He truly showed me and taught me work ethic. He showed me what it was going to take to play and compete at the next level. There was a lot of conditioning and he really instilled that mental toughness,” said Dickie. “My church family raised me up with love and support throughout my life to this day. My pastor has been a good role model in my Christian experience.”
Little Dribblers basketball led to her involvement in junior high basketball, volleyball and track. As a Hornet, Dickie's volleyball record for the most blocks in a match remains unbroken. Her high school coaches, Debbie Hightower and Jay Oliphant would only continue to influence her life as she graduated and entered San Jacinto College.
There she played volleyball for two years before she transferred to the University of Arkansas- Monticello. She made the second All Great American Conference selection in sports and also made the academic team during her time at UAM.
One player Dickie said she admired was professional beach volleyball player Kerri Walsh Jennings. Although indoor and outdoor volleyball are very different, there were things that made her an ideal role model.
Dickie explained, “she had to perfect her craft and build her skills. Every day is a new day to be better.”
Dickie earned a BS in health and physical education at UAM and went on to Pittsburgh State University in Kansas for her MA in sports and leisure service management. At Pittsburgh State, she coached as a graduate assistant and helped the team got to their first winning season since 2012 in the
MidAmerica Intercollegiate Athletic Association. She is set to graduate May 13.
“Now I am here in Texas at St. Mary's University. I'm in my first year of assistant coaching.
I'm looking forward to building this program and having a great season this upcoming fall,” said Dickie.
“I absolutely love helping these young women grow into who they are. I love that I'm able to be a mentor to them during this very fragile time transitioning from high school and being a way from their parents into young adults. It's such a great and powerful influence in their lives. It's a significant time to mentor these young adults. I take pride in that,” Dickie said.
Her busy schedule has been planned to include a bi-weekly regime of taking care of herself to reset. Dickie said she also relies on her volleyball family and her boss.
“Personal care is very important. For your overall care physically, emotionally, spiritually,” said Dickie. “In any team sport you have to work as a team to get better. You have to work at it to improve in sports to get better. Taking care of your physical and mental health are very important. It's okay to say you need help. Seeking help makes you stronger.”
Her toughest high school coaches pushed her in ways she didn't think she could expand.
“I give them a lot of credit for building me into a better athlete,” said Dickie. “Now I want to do that for my students.”
Dickie said she strives to help athletes to become well- rounded people the way her role models did. She expressed her excitement to join the St. Mary's Volleyball Program and to work with Coach Ulrich.
