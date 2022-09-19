Lateel Richardson wears a lot of hats in the Huntsville Community. She is the registrar at Mance Park Middle School and a Certified Nursing Assistant. But the role closest to her heart is being the founder and event organizer for the Huntsville Diamonds Cancer Team. Her group is hosting two events over the next few weeks to benefit local cancer patients, survivors, and their families.
The Survivor Fun Day meal to be delivered beginning at 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 23, is a sausage wrap with barbecue sauce, chips, cookies and water for $10. Peach cobbler is available for $5. Orders can be placed via text at 936-355-9502 or via email to mbr_123_5@hotmail.com.
The benefit fun walk will begin at 9 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 8, at the football field at Mance Park Middle School. The entry fee is $20 for adults and $10 for kids 6 to 12 years old. Ages five and under are free. Anyone from the public is invited to participate. Food and craft vendors are still welcome to join the event with proper permits. All vendors are asked to donate two prizes to be given away to guests throughout the day of the event.
Creating the cancer awareness and fundraising team began as a church assignment from her pastor at First New Friendship Church. Pastor Ronald Eagleton challenged Richardson to bring 75 people from Huntsville to the Susan G Komen Race for a Cure in Houston. She reached her goal, showing up with 75 men and women. Even though the event was rained out, she thought her assignment was complete.
The pastor informed her that “God was not done with me yet,” said Richardson.
Eagleton’s wife was a survivor and Richardson herself had a benign mass removed from her breast at the age of 16. She also has two aunts who are survivors, one on both her mother’s and father’s sides of the family. Because she lives with the constant possibility of developing cancer hereditarily and has seen firsthand the suffering that is involved, she created a team to raise awareness and funds for the cause. This is how the Huntsville Diamonds came to be in 2014.
For the five years before COVID, the Diamonds honored more than 300 cancer survivors from Huntsville to Houston and the surrounding areas with their Heart of a Survivor Gala. Then the pandemic put events on hold and stifled fundraising efforts over the last few years. But Richardson’s determination was not dampened. The Diamonds were able to surprise eight families at Christmas in 2020. Last year, they helped elderly individuals with both Thanksgiving and Christmas items.
Her efforts have not gone unnoticed. In 2017, she was named Walker County’s Unsung Hero of the Year. Last year, Richardson received an award for Outstanding Humanitarian at the Boss & Ball Industry Awards. She has also been the Grand Marshall at the local Juneteenth Parade and received the Shining Heart Award at the Houston Zydeco Festival.
“These awards don’t mean anything. What matters most to me is making people smile,” said Richardson. This year at Easter, the Diamonds hosted a pink egg hunt for adults for cancer patients and survivors.
“If I could have anything I wanted, I would have a cure for cancer. You wouldn’t believe what some of these people go through,” said Richardson.
Diamonds team member Gloria Lee joined the organization in 2018, on the day of her sister’s funeral. She lost Lucy Burnettte to cancer and walked with the Diamonds for the first time just hours before laying her sister to rest. Cancer runs in her family. Her other sister and daughter are both survivors.
“I love helping people and doing what I can for the community,” said Lee. “Sometimes it gets hard. I try to be here as much as I can. I feel like Lateel is an angel from God and we really appreciate her.”
Lee and Richardson shared a story about visiting the late Wilma Taylor when she was battling brain cancer. Taylor was a fighter who spoke twice at the Diamonds gala before she passed. They said that when they went to visit her, she would always get up to socialize and have them take pictures. Losing her really affected them both on a deep level. Taylor is just one of the many friends and family members they honor with their efforts.
To reserve a meal to be delivered on Sept. 23 or to sign up to register in advance for the Diamonds Walk on Oct. 8, text Lateel Richardson at 936-355-9502 or send an email to mbr_123_5@hotmail.com. Interested parties can also request to join the Huntsville Diamonds Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/groups/800307533356421.
