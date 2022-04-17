Ben Bius, local developer, announced that ground has been broken for the construction of a new shopping center as an expansion of Town West. Mike Keathley and Clint Willenberg, of Legacy Builders, the general contractor, joined Bius in the ceremonial ground- breaking.
Town West is one of Huntsville’s most successful centers for commerce with anchors such as Hobby Lobby, Goodwill, Double Daves and Rodeo Mexican Restaurant and other successful local merchants. Bius said this expansion will provide for more business opportunities in this rapidly growing area. Recently, Bius’ companies finished the West Hill apartment homes across Colonel Etheredge Boulevard.
Bius stated “For many years I have helped bring new business to our county. As a real estate investor, I recognized that land near a super Wal-Mart is prime for development and I look forward to continuing to help Huntsville be a great place to live, work and shop.”
While the future businesses in this new center have not been set, Bius said he and his son, Daniel are negotiating with businesses and further announcements are pending.
Daniel Bius said, “Huntsville is growing and demand for quality space in a great location is brisk.”
