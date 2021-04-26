The driver of a major 18-wheeler accident on Interstate 45 in Huntsville expected to make a full recovery, officials with the Department of Public Safety said.
According to DPS Sgt. Erik Burse, the 18-wheeler was traveling northbound at speeds unsafe for the existing conditions. The driver took evasive action and veered so he wouldn't hit another car. The actions caused his trailer, filled with gravel, and his truck to flip on its side.
Officials say that the driver had his window rolled down and was trapped for nearly 45 minutes. He was transported by helicopter to Memorial Herman and is expected to survive.
Traffic due to the crash was delayed for hours Monday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.