Dr. Tye Copeland said one night in November a pipe in his Huntsville office broke flooding the place. When employees returned to work the next day, the place was filled with six to eight inches of water.
“We had extensive water damage,” Copeland said. “It looked like an aquarium in there.”
While the damage was devastating, Copeland said he decided to take the opportunity to update the space that had been mostly unchanged since the 1980s — two dental practices ago. Now, after nearly four months, the office is celebrating its grand re-opening Thursday and expects to welcome patients on Monday.
*******
Copeland Family Dentistry
Grand Reopening
5 to 8 p.m.
Thursday, March 10
2402 Sam Houston Ave.
*******
Copeland said it was a long journey, first expecting to open the office once again after the new year. But the damage meant the place had to be completely gutted, and it took several weeks for the space to dry out properly.
Now, the new space is more welcoming and modern, Copeland said, adding that the goal was to give the office an aesthetic that is less like a dental practice and more like a friend’s house.
The office also now has brand new equipment and better technology. This includes a new milling machine to make crowns. What was once a tedious and weeks-long process of making a crown for a patient has now been greatly shortened, as office staff can make the crowns in-house instead of sending it to a lab to be produced.
“There can be a diagnosis of a needed crown and it can be produced and placed in one and a half hours,” Copeland said.
While the construction took place, Copeland was serving patients in Magnolia, where he got his start.
Following graduation from dental school in 2016, Copeland worked with Dr. Preston Cutbirth and Dr. Jonathan Sanderson, who have practices in Tomball and Magnolia.
Cutbirth and Sanderson decided to expand their group of practices with a location in Huntsville, which opened in July of 2017. While Copeland is the only dentist at the Huntsville location, he said he continues to see loyal patients at the Magnolia office as well.
Copeland said opening his own practice fell in line with his desires to be a small business owner like his father, but the path to dentistry was not a straight line.
He said he was always interested in the medical field, studying biology as an undergrad. But he was unsure of exactly where he belonged until he found himself guided to dentistry.
The first impact came through many trips to the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center for his grandfather’s treatments, where he said the staff was so welcoming and knowledgeable that he wanted to learn more. Then, after undergrad, Copeland began to work at MD Anderson in the epidemiology department researching groups at risk for oral cancer. It was this job that piqued his interest in dentistry.
“I saw that dentists do more than clean teeth and poke around and look for cavities,” Copeland said.
Now, with his practice reopening, Copeland said he is happy to be back and service Huntsville residents fully once again.
“Everyone needs a dentist, and we’re just excited to be that for them,” Copeland said.
Copeland Family Dentistry is located at 2402 Sam Houston Ave.
