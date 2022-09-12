The Huntsville City Council will be getting one new councilmember in November with Karen Denman replacing Dee Howard Mullins at the dais. Bert Lyle, Vicki McKenzie, and Pat Graham will maintain their seats for another two-year term.
Candidates filed their applications for At-large positions from July 23 through Aug. 22, with City Secretary Kristy Doll.
The Nov. 8, 2022 election was cancelled on Tuesday, Sept. 6, by City Council with Ordinance 2022-26 accepting the Certificate of Unopposed Candidates, declaring each unopposed candidate elected to office, and canceling the Nov. 8, 2022 Election. Each unopposed candidate is scheduled to take their oath of office and statement of officer on Nov. 15, 2022.
Yvette McMurray filed for At-large position 2, but withdrew her application before the deadline.
Huntsville City Council is made up of nine members. The Mayor and councilmembers from all Wards are elected on odd-numbered years and all At-large are elected on even-numbered years.
Your Huntsville City Council as of Nov. 15, 2022 will be: Bert Lyle, At-large Position 1; Karen Denman, At-large Position 2; Vicki McKenzie, At-large Position 3; and Pat Graham, At-large Position 4.
