In 1996, Deep Blue Something hit the top of the Billboard charts with their hit single “Breakfast at Tiffany’s”. The front man Todd Pipes and his brother Toby got their start playing music here in Huntsville where they grew up. At 9 p.m. on Saturday, Nov 19, they are bringing their band to Old Town Theatre to benefit their friend and Sam Houston Alumni Brennan Dougherty.
At the end of his last semester at SHSU, Todd Pipes was questioning what he should do next. His younger brother Toby had been studying advertising at SHSU the year before, but had transferred to North Texas State. Their mother offered some sage advice, telling Todd he should get his Master’s Degree.
Todd had already had a few bands and really wanted to pursue music, but there wasn’t much of a music scene in the greater Houston area at the time. Toby talked Todd into moving to Denton to complete his studies and they started going to see bands in Denton and Dallas.
In the fall of 1990, Dallas area bands like Pantera were well established. Edie Brickel and the New Bohemians had hit the charts just a couple of years prior and MC 900 Ft. Jesus had just released “Hell With the Lid Off”. The female band now known as The Chicks was on the verge of their first album, and within the wide range of artists coming out of DFW, the Pipes brothers saw an avenue for their music to take hold.
“Everyone was doing original music,” said Todd. “We were forced into writing our own songs, and we took off as an indie band.”
Their circuit around Denton and Dallas grew into Bryan and Huntsville, then Austin and Stillwater, and kept expanding to Norman, Oklahoma and Lawrence, Kansas. They were all playing music on the weekends while working on their degrees. Those weekend gigs expanded into weekdays, and they found themselves flying back and forth to Denton to make it to class at least two days per week to get their assignments.
These guys had not broken the news to their parents that they were successful touring musicians. The cost of airfare ate up what little profits they were making and they didn’t want to blow their cover by asking for help. So if a guitar string broke, they could only afford to replace the one.
They maintained this insane schedule for four years. They released their first album, “11th Song” in 1993. In 1994, they released their second album, “Home”. That same year, Todd completed his Master’s in the spring and the other band members finished in December.
By the time “Breakfast at Tiffany’s” hit number five on the Billboard Charts in 1996, they had sold tens of thousands of records. They also topped the charts across Canada, Australia, Ireland, and Europe.
“The beauty was that when we decided to do something different, we had an exit strategy, because we all had our degrees,” said Todd. “Toby and I opened a studio and began to produce like maniacs, which kind of killed the energy of the band once I got the experience of recording records.”
The years of traveling on tour looked a lot less attractive when producing music allowed them to lead a normal life. Todd’s first child was born in 2000, which solidified the idea of staying close to home. Todd released a solo album in 2008 and followed with two EPs in 2012 and 2018.
Todd continues to produce music, now primarily mastering the final cuts. He now has two children in college and is an adjunct English Professor at Colorado Christian College. The other members of the band all went into real estate in some fashion, but still keep one foot in the music world.
Toby formed other bands between 2005 and 2009 and continues to produce music in his own studio. John Kirtland owns an independent record label based in Dallas and Los Angeles, featuring Texas based indie bands.
Kirk Tatom formed an acoustic duo with Greg Beutel performing under the name Whiskey Pants. Clay Bergus got involved in construction and restaurant management and is the General Manager at Eddie V’s Prime Seafood in Ft. Worth.
In 2014, all five members reunited for a digital release of an EP called “Locust House” issued by Kirtland’s label. Now they play gigs with Sister Hazel, Everclear, Spin Doctors, and Soul Asylum. They still keep in touch with friends from Huntsville and have wanted to schedule a show here for some time. When they found out that their friend Brennan had developed a rare form of cancer, they decided to create a benefit to help fund his medical expenses.
They played at Old Town Theatre back in the ‘90s when it had no roof and was a bare-bones college crowd venue called Pokey’s Town. Todd came to visit recently for the first time since its restoration. He said he loves the renovations and can’t wait to come back during Sam Houston’s Homecoming to perform for such a great cause.
Each ticket will cost $25.
To purchase tickets for the show visit the Old Town Theatre website at https://www.oldtowntheatre-huntsville.org/events.html. To contribute directly to medical expenses for Brennan Dougherty, go to the fundraising page at https://fundrazr.com/brennandougherty.
