The Huntsville Police Department has a new leader after the retirement of Kevin Lunsford in early 2022. Darryle Slaven, who has been serving as interim police chief, has been Assistant Chief.
Chief Slaven has shown to be well respected in the law enforcement community, the other departments of the City, and the residents of Huntsville. Chief Slaven has worked for the Huntsville Police Department for almost 34 years previously serving as the Interim Chief of Police. He has achieved numerous noteworthy achievements throughout his career, according to the City of Huntsville press release.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.