Officials with the Texas Department of Transportation have repaired a reported dangerous pothole in Southwest Walker County, near Welch Branch Creek.
Tuesday morning, crews from Walker County Pct. 2 say they reported a large hole in the road to the Texas Department of Transportation. The hole was reportedly 8-9 feet deep and is deemed as a dangerous area.
"Earlier today, traffic was routed around this area while repairs were made," TxDOT public information officer Bobby Colwell said. "These repairs are complete and FM 1791 is again fully open to traffic. TxDOT appreciates this issue being brought to our attention and the patience of travelers during repairs."
