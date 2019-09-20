Dancers from all over the country are set to visit Sam Houston State University.
The Dance Gallery Festival of Texas is set to run October 4-5 at 8 p.m. each night at the James and Nancy Gaertner Performing Arts Center on the Sam Houston State campus. The festival, which was originally established in New York in 2007, was brought to SHSU in 2010, attracting emerging and established dance artists from all over the nation.
“Our festival is directed by Astrid von Ussar, a New York dance artist who is originally from Slovenia,” SHSU dance professor Dionne Noble said. “She started the festival in 2007 when she was planning a dance performance for her own company – Von Ussar DanceWorks. By 2009, Von Ussar was looking to expand the Festival’s reach and hooked up with SHSU Associate Professor Andy Noble with the idea to bring the festival performances along with a master class series to SHSU.”
Attendees will see ten choreographers over two days performing routines, including four artists from New York – Annalee Taylor, Rosie DeAngelo (The Nash Conspiracy), Rohan Bhargava (Rovaco Dance Company) and Nicole Caruana (UANA DANS). The other artists performing are Brandon Whited from Santa Barbara Dance Theater, Colette Kerwick from New Mexico, Evelyn Toh from Texas (originally from Singapore), Jessica Miller Tomlinson from Illinois, Mark Caserta from Texas and Trabien Pollard from Virginia.
“In addition to amazing routines from these artists, one of the works will feature SHSU dancers,” Noble added. “Guest Artist Rohan Bhargava from India was commissioned to make a dance on SHSU dance majors to be premiered in the Dance Gallery Festival. He arrived on September 18 and will make a dance in nine days. This special commission is part of our 10 year celebration of DGF in residence at Sam.”
Dance Gallery Festival provides a platform for emerging and established artists to take risks, share their work on a main stage, and receive valuable feedback from audiences and peers. For audiences, the festival format allows the viewer to see current work by a variety of dance artists all in one evening. The dance works they will be performing will be wide ranging in themes with everything from introspective and meditative to humorous and energetic.
“There is nothing like live theater,” Noble said. “The opportunity to see some of the most skillful choreographers and dancers in the nation right here in Huntsville is a treat and well worth the evening out.
“My personal hope is that this festival will still be going strong in another decade and that through it we will have supported dozens more dance artists in jump starting or further developing their career as successful dance artists.”
Tickets cost $12 in advance and $15 at the door and can be purchased at www.itemonline.com/tickets.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.