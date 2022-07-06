On The Mark
Woody’s lasting legacy
Hershel “Woody” Williams passed away Wednesday at the age of 98 in a VA Medical Center which bears his name. His place in the annals of American history is unquestioned, the top lines of his obituary written, he’ll be remembered as the last Congressional Medal of Honor recipient to serve in World War II.
In actuality, Williams’ legacy reaches far beyond longevity or his actions during the Battle of Iwo Jima.
It was my great honor to meet and interview the humble West Virginian, who became a Corsicana favorite. First at Navarro County’s Gold Star Family Memorial Monument groundbreaking, then as the guest of honor at the 2021 Texas Veterans Parade Night at Corsicana’s Palace Theater.
Williams discussed the iconic Marine battle and his life after the war.
The Island of Iwo Jima sits only 757 miles from Tokyo and was crucial to the American offensive strategy of island hoping. The cost of securing the nearly eight square miles of volcanic rock was extremely high, Americans suffered 20,000 casualties and 6,800 dead. Thousands more Japanese soldiers were killed or wounded during the battle which lasted from Feb. 19 to March 26, 1945.
On Feb. 23, 1945, Williams cleared seven pill boxes in four hours, while four other Marines provided cover fire. Williams retrieved additional flame throwers each time the one he was using ran out of fuel. His actions cleared the way for tanks and saved countless lives.
Two of those four Marines died that day. They were later identified as 24-year-old Cpl. Warren Harding Bornholz of New York City, and 20-year-old Private First Class Charles Gilbert Fischer of Somers, Montana.
Woody understood the importance of being a Medal to Honor recipient, but considered himself a caretaker of the Medal, and those men who didn’t come home the real heroes. He didn’t allow the trappings which accompanied his fame to change who he was.
He used his platform to assist veterans and share the stories of those who didn’t make it home. Williams considered the cause of having places where families and communities could gather to remember those who gave the ultimate sacrifice defending freedom, greater than himself.
His devotion to the causes he believed in shouldn’t come as a surprise to anyone. During our final phone interview, he was adamant in saying that all veterans should be proud of their service. Williams also acknowledged that those still on active duty would at times still be afraid, but one of the men who exemplified courage in the face of fear, stated firmly that they should remember that courage is stronger than fear.
After hearing of his death, I took comfort in the fact that the hard charging Marine left work for us to accomplish. His story wasn’t forged in one day or because of one battle, but over a lifetime. Generations from now his name will be spoken. I hope there is also a mention of his consistency and commitment to honor, faith and America which he loved.
Hershel Woody Williams was a good man and a dedicated Marine, who will not soon fade away.
Mark Archibald is a freelance reporter and columnist. His opinion column, On the Mark, recently won first place in column writing from the North and East Texas Press Association’s Texas Better Newspaper Contest, an annual contest for member newspapers honoring the best content published in the previous year.
From Staff and Wire Reports
WASHINGTON — Hershel W. “Woody” Williams, the last remaining Medal of Honor recipient from World War II, will lie in honor at the U.S. Capitol, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said Sunday.
A date and other details will be announced later, Pelosi and Schumer said in a joint statement.
“Woody Williams embodied the best of America: living a life of duty, honor and courage,” Pelosi said. Schumer said: “Woody Williams was an American hero who embodied the best of our country and the greatest generation.”
A Dallas family has been leading the effort to secure a state funeral for him as a way to honor the 16 million Americans who served in that war, according to a recent interview with Fox 4 Dallas.
Bill McNutt, the national chair of State Funeral for World War II Veterans and a friend of Williams, began leading the effort to secure a state funeral for the last surviving Medal of Honor recipient eight years ago. At that time, there were four survivors.
He said it was his daughter Rabel’s idea while the family was on their way to her godfather’s funeral, who was also a Medal of Honor recipient.
"I was 7 years old when this first came to be,” Rabel McNutt said. “And it’s really grown a lot into a true organization. We have so many volunteer and state chairmen helping us out. We are recognized in all 50 states. We've received resolutions from 18 state legislatures.”
Susana McNutt said she is thankful Congress chose to authorize Williams to lie in honor at the U.S. Capitol. But a state funeral goes even further. The ceremony is normally reserved for former presidents, dignitaries and military generals and includes lowering flags across the country to half-staff.
In this case, it would also salute all 16 million veterans of World War II.
"There’s still time for President Biden to say we will are going to have a state funeral for Mr. Williams," Susan McNutt said.
"The only push back we’ve ever received is that the big expense of doing a state funeral is the releasing of the federal workforce for a workday,” Bill McNutt said. “Of course, our response is that’s fine. You could do a state funeral on a Saturday or Sunday or a holiday like Independence Day.”
Regardless, he said he is thankful for Congress’ action that will allow all relatives of a World War II veteran to remember the sacrifice of their loved one.
"This is really a final salute to the greatest generation and one that all 35 million American families will take great pride in when Woody and his remains are honored under the dome of our Capitol," he said.
McNutt said an announcement regarding more specific plans for how Williams will be honored was expected Tuesday. An event is expected to take place late next week.
Williams, who died on Wednesday at 98, was a legend in his native West Virginia for his heroics under fire over several crucial hours at the battle for Iwo Jima. As a young Marine corporal, Williams went ahead of his unit in February 1945 and eliminated a series of Japanese machine gun positions. Facing small-arms fire, Williams fought for four hours, repeatedly returning to prepare demolition charges and obtain flamethrowers.
Later that year, the 22-year-old Williams received the Medal of Honor from President Harry Truman. The Medal of Honor is the nation’s highest award for military valor.
In remarks at a memorial Sunday in Charleston, West Virginia, U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin said Williams “never quit giving back.” That included raising money for gold star families — immediate family members of fallen service members — with an annual motorcycle ride.
“It’s raised hundreds of thousands of dollars,” Manchin said. He joked that “it’s not going to be stopping, because Woody would come after me in a heartbeat.”
Manchin, a West Virginia Democrat, said he will miss Williams’ phone calls, noting how Williams would always give him directions and to-do lists.
“I’ll miss him telling me how I’m supposed to vote. And when I didn’t, how I made a mistake,” Manchin said.
Gen. David H. Berger, commandant of the U.S. Marine Corps, said at the memorial that Williams always took exception to the notion that he accomplished that feat alone. He always acknowledged the other men on his team, some of whom never returned home.
“Woody may be the most genuine person I ever met,” Berger said, noting his unique combination of humility and humor. “He could make you laugh. He could make you care. That was his gift.”
Williams remained in the Marines after the war, serving a total of 20 years, before working for the Veterans Administration for 33 years as a veterans service representative. In 2018, the Huntington VA medical center was renamed in his honor, and the Navy commissioned a mobile base sea vessel in his name in 2020.
“He left an indelible mark on our Marine Corps,” Berger said. “As long as there are Marines, his legacy will live on.”
Manchin announced during his remarks that Williams would lie in state at the Rotunda, but Pelosi and Schumer said he would lie in honor. The distinction, according to the Architect of the Capitol, which oversees the building, is that government officials and military officers lie in state while private citizens lie in honor.
