This past weekend marked the annual Texas Wake N Scrape custom car show at the Walker County Fairgrounds. The event drew in car enthusiasts from all across the state of Texas, and some hauled their own custom vehicles out to the fair grounds to show off and enter into the competition. The custom vehicles came in all shapes and sizes, from semi trucks to motorcycles and everything in-between. While there were certainly enough vehicles on display to entertain patrons for an entire weekend, Texas Wake N Scrape offered plenty more to the crowd. The burnout contest was easy to hear, and even easier to smell the scorched rubber on the pavement; adults and kids alike got to try their hand at disemboweling a piñata. The kids got candy and prizes from theirs, while the adults received more fitting prizes in the form of one ounce bottles of various flavors. Both parties walked away happy. Patrons had access to beer, barbecue, tacos, and a seemingly constant supply of live music. Anyone unfamiliar with lowriding trucks certainly became familiar this weekend—the lowriding community showed out with all kinds of vehicles sitting just inches off the ground. Spectators with a keen eye might have noticed a few of what Houstonians call “slabs” which are often older Lincolns or Cadillacs with elbow rims and candy colored paint. The vehicles showcased this weekend were overwhelmingly lowered trucks dating from the 1950’s to present day builds.
“This is actually my first [contest] one,” said Snow McKelly, owner of 1990’s lowriding truck participating in the contest.
The Texas Wake N Scrape brought in first timers and veterans alike.
“I drive a 1996, well I haul a 1996 two door Tahoe…I’ve been doing this for 12 or 13 years now,” said lowrider veteran Quentin McSwain.
The hood of McSwain’s Tahoe was propped open with an acrylic sign sitting on the engine that read “Bills Paid”.
Texas Wake N Scrape owner and event coordinator Naomi Uresti was involved in running the planned activities this weekend. At one point she managed to keep a mob of adults from rushing the piñata as a single piece of candy escaped to the ground.
“The first year here [Huntsville] was 2016, but prior we had done it in Houston and Conroe,” said Uresti.
“Both me and my husband are custom truck enthusiasts…we’ve always thrown small car shows, but we wanted to do a full event…and I wanted it to be kid friendly,” said Uresti.
Kid friendly indeed: just about every adult oriented event this weekend had a counterpart event for minors. The adults chugged beer competitively; the kids chugged lemonade. Adult piñata; kids piñata.
Patrons walked the grounds observing the custom cars with smiles on their face, and often drinks in their hand.
“[we have] Never been, [we] always wanted to come, we’re into hotrods and trucks,” said Justin and Kiera Bass, spectators roaming across the fair grounds.
“I think the burnout competition was probably my favorite,” said Daniel Patterson.
Uresti expects Texas Wake N Scrape to be back in Huntsville next August for another show.
