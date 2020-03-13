Curves members pushed shopping carts to five different businesses for over a mile to collect food donations during their annual food drive.
This year is the 20th anniversary of Curves’ national food drive, but Huntsville Curves members and owner Tish Humphrey decided to do something to stand out.
“This is a national food drive at Curves, where local chapters work to collect food to donate to those in need in our communities,” Humphrey said. “Food banks will typically see a steep drop off of donations after the holidays and by March, most will have empty shelves. This is our way of ensuring that no one goes hungry.”
The one-mile route began at Learning RX’s new location at the intersection of State Highway 75 and 10th Street, where they received their first food donations. The next stop was H3 Auto Group, where owner Monica Henry donated $100 to the cause, which will account for 100 pounds of food.
The groups biggest haul of the day was at Bright Beginnings Learning Academy, where students and staff helped fill up carts with over 100 pounds of food. Curves members' next stops were at L&J Detail Shop and Huntsville RV Repair, where they received an additional 100 pounds.
“I had seen another chapter of Curves do a similar event and I thought it would be really fun to do the same,” Humphrey added. “We all had a really great time and I am so thankful to the businesses and members of our community to step up and support this cause. It really exceeded my wildest expectations.”
Curves’ food drive, which began on March 8 will run through March 21. All donations will be distributed by need to local food banks and charities, including Good Shepherd Mission, SAAFE House and Care Center Huntsville. In total, Wednesday’s drive raised 431 pounds of food, in addition to the 128 pounds of food which was already donated. The goal of the drive is to raise 1,000 pounds of food.
“Curves is a sisterhood and it is really heartwarming to see how much people care and want to help others,” Humphrey said.
If you would like to donate to the food drive, visit Curves at 279 State Highway 75 North. Those interested in joining Curves can have their regular $99 entry fee waived with a donation of $30 of food or a $30 donation to Good Shepherd Mission.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.