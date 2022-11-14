The Huntsville High School Career & Technical Education Department (CTE), provided free services to local veterans on Tuesday.
The CTE program encompass 26 areas of study.
“To collaborate within our departments and share such an event with our community, especially our Veterans, was so rewarding,” said Law Enforcement Teacher Ryann Kaaa-Bauer.
The programs and services that were available for the veterans included basic vehicle check, hair cuts, manicures, vital checks, car washes, refreshments and the students led tours through the various CTE program.
The veterans also toured tiny homes, which were constructed by the junior and senior carpentry classes.
“These special homes will be donated and students have great pride in the construction because they are going to a veteran,” said Architecture & Construction Teacher Kevin DaSilva.
The criminal Justice program provided traffic control for the event.
