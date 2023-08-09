A Critical Wildfire Threat has been issued for Walker County but the National Weather Service.
There is a very high fire danger along the I35 corridor between Dallas, Waco, Austin and San Antonio, extending west to Abilene and Wichita Falls. The threat continues East of I45 and South of I20 near Jacksonville, Center, Lufkin, Crockett, Huntsville, Cleveland, Kirbyville, and Jasper.
According to information shared by Walker County Deputy Emergency Management Coordinator Sherri Pegoda, forecasts include critical fire weather conditions with increased wind speeds of 15 mph or more and triple-digit temperatures that will align with very dry grass and vegetation that may result in fires that are difficult to control.
Pegoda reminded local residents that roadside fires are a major cause of wildfires this summer. Avoid parking, driving or idling in dry grass.
Avoid all outside burning even for projects allowed under the current burn ban issued by Walker County, said Pegoda.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.