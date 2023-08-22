The Texas Department of Emergency Management State Operations Center (SOC) has issued a second Critical Fire Weather alert this month that is affecting much of the state.
Austin, Bastrop, Brady, Brownwood, Bryan-College Station, Carthage, Crockett, Fredericksburg, Huntsville, Lampasas, Llano, Lufkin, Nacogdoches, Palestine, San Saba, Temple, Waco, and Woodville are all part of the warning for very high fire danger.
The forecast for those areas indicates that critical fire weather conditions will align with extremely dry grass, brush and timber vegetation. Increased wind speeds associated with Tropical Storm Harold will exceed critical thresholds of 15-20 mph and contribute to worsening fire conditions.
Any ignition that occurs under these conditions may result in wildfires that burn intensely and exhibit extreme fire behavior. These fires are also likely to be resistant to firefighters suppression efforts.
Walker County Deputy Emergency Management Coordinator Sherri Pagoda confirmed that this is the second warning issued by the SOC.
As of 9 a.m. Tuesday, the SOC was reporting 40 incidents in the last 24 hours. Heat Advisories and Red Flag Warnings are in effect for parts of Southeast Texas on Tuesday. Conditions across southeast Texas and much of Louisiana will be susceptible to a rapid spread of wildland fires, according the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).
Fire weather concerns continue, making any wildfires that occur a problem to control. It could be most dangerous over the Hill Country and the escarpment where the lowest humidities and hottest temperatures are expected.
200 county in the state have burn bans issued, according to the Texas A&M Forest Service. Much of the state is in the 700-800 range of the Keetch-Byram Drought Index.
The SOC is operated by TDEM on a 24/7 basis and serves as the state warning point. It uses an extensive suite of communications to receive and disseminate warnings of threats to regional warning points and to state and local officials, monitors emergency situations throughout the state and provides information on these events to federal, state and local officials, and coordinates state assistance to local governments that are responding to emergencies.
The SOC serves as the state warning point and primary state direction and control facility, and is managed and staffed by the Operations Section of TDEM during its normal daily operations, which is 24 hours a day and seven days a week. The Daily Operations staff monitors threats, makes notification of threats, provides information on emergency incidents to local, state and federal officials and coordinates assistance requests from local governments through the DPS District offices.In a typical year the SOC Daily Operations coordinates 3,000 to 4,000 local incidents.
