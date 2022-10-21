The local Crime Stoppers unit is holding their annual holiday food drive to benefit the Good Shepherd Mission. From 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 5 the public is encouraged to drop off donations in the parking lot at Brookshire Brothers, located at 2601 11th St. in Huntsville.
According to Dave Smith, Director of the Good Shepherd Mission they need all manner of canned goods, dry goods, baking ingredients and can also accept frozen foods.
“We have never been disappointed in the amount of food collected. This is an amazing town. We all come together when there are people who need assistance. Our hands are always there, ready to plunge into hard work,” said Debra Jones, Chair of the Crime Stoppers Board. Jones joined the organization in 2001 and has been part of the food drive for more than a decade.
“The Crime Stoppers organization is pleased to partner with Brookshire Brothers in hosting our annual holiday food drive benefiting the Good Shepherd Mission. Our past holiday food drives have exceeded our expectations. This clearly shows the generosity of our community and everyone involved with the goal of stopping hunger,” said Tammy Gann, Secretary of the Board.
For the last two years, Criminal Justice Students from Huntsville High School have joined in the effort as volunteers for the food drive. Former Huntsville Police Officer Ryann Kaaa-Bauer now teaches Criminal Justice classes at HHS and gets her students involved in community activities. Students who have taken at least two CJ classes are eligible for a scholarship that is awarded by the Crime Stoppers board every year.
Crime Stoppers is a national organization that provides a safe way for citizens to report criminal activity without revealing their identity. Dedicated citizens work with law enforcement agencies to help reduce crime and increase the number of arrests and convictions of criminals statewide.
Since 1981, Texas Crime Stoppers has grown from eight organizations to 150, all run by community volunteers. They pay cash
rewards to individuals who report suspicious people and activities when they lead to the arrest of someone involved in a crime.
The Office of the Governor employs a team that supports more than 2,000 volunteers involved in the program across Texas. This team partners with the Department of Public Safety and other agencies to identify and capture fugitives and sex offenders across the state.
Walker County/Huntsville Crime Stoppers was formed in 1987 and currently has four board members. Their main activity is to vote on rewards for Tipsters, which are brought to the board by a liason from the Huntsville Police Department.
The liaison officer is Everett Harrell, who has served in this position for five years. According to Harrell, the program creates a great opportunity for residents to reach out to local law enforcement without revealing their identity. This is especially important in a small town, where people may fear retaliation for reporting such incidents.
“We have a 95% success rate in identifying criminals with the help of the public,” said Harrell. Images of suspects and vehicles are posted on the Facebook pages for both the Huntsville Police Department and Walker County Crime Stoppers. Residents who make anonymous tips are rewarded up to $1000 for information if it leads to arrests or seizure of guns or narcotics.
The public is invited to attend Crime Stopper meetings, held at 5:15 p.m. on the second Monday of each month at Huntsville City Hall. This location is subject to change when building renovations begin. Individuals interested in joining the group must be 18 years old and pass a background check.
For more information about Walker County Crime Stoppers, contact Debra Jones at 936-662-6363 or Everett Harrell at eharrell@huntsvilletx.gov and 936-291-5482.
Anyone who has witnessed suspicious activity can make an anonymous report by calling 936-294-9494 or sending a message through the Crimestoppers Facebook page at
https://www.facebook.com/walkercountyhuntsvillecrimestoppers.
Officer Harrell encourages the community to follow the Huntsville Police Department’s page to assist in identifying suspects at https://www.facebook.com/HuntsvilleTXPolice.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.